View this post on Instagram

I can't express my feelings in words as I am overwhelmed with all the love each and everyone showered yesterday for my 1st baby shower . Starting from my love @kunalrverma thanks for the 1st surprise 🤗🤣💋🤰 I loved it Thanks @akankshagkhanna for the lovely cakes @s_m2282 @raaaaannnnjjjjj for the lovely food @payalb86 for all the lovely gifts @dhruvumrania mama & mami @dhruvibsh for the amazing gift And love Thanks to @neha3013 Bua we missed you And to everyone who was present and showered their love I love u all a big hug

A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja) on Sep 13, 2020 at 7:24am PDT