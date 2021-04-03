पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड मरीजों की सेवा कर चुकी एक्ट्रेस की आपबीती:शिखा मल्होत्रा ने बताया- 6 महीने अस्पताल में नर्स का काम किया, फिर खुद कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुई, ब्रेन स्ट्रोक भी आया

41 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन

शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'फैन' में नजर आ चुकीं अभिनेत्री शिखा मल्होत्रा को पिछले साल काफी उतार-चढ़ाव से गुजरना पड़ा। नर्स के तौर पर 6 महीने तक कोविड मरीजों की देखभाल करने के बाद शिखा खुद भी इस महामारी की चपेट में आ गई थीं। कोविड के बाद उन्हें ब्रेन स्ट्रोक भी हो गया था। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में शिखा ने बताया कि चाहे कितनी भी मुसीबत क्यों न आ जाए, वे कभी हार नहीं मानेंगी। बातचीत के अंश:

लॉकडाउन में लगा देश के लिए कुछ करना चाहिए

लॉकडाउन के दो हफ्ते पहले ही बतौर लीड एक्ट्रेस मेरी डेब्यू फिल्म 'कांचली' रिलीज हुई थी। जब तालाबंदी हुई तो ऐसा लगा मानो अचानक से हर चीज बंद हो गई। पूरी दुनिया थम सी गई थी। जब हमारे माननीय प्रधानमंत्री लॉकडाउन घोषित कर रहे थे, उसी बीच मुझे अहसास हुआ कि मुझे भी देश के लिए कुछ करना चाहिए। दूसरे ही दिन मैं अपना नर्सिंग सर्टिफिकेट लेकर मुंबई के अलग-अलग अस्पताल में घूम रही थी। आखिरकार मुझे HBT (हिन्दू हृदय सम्राट बालासाहेब ठाकरे) अस्पताल में काम करने का मौका मिला।

मेरा सबसे पहला पेशेंट 7 महीने का बच्चा था

शुरुआत में मुझे अस्पताल में बहुत दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा। एक अभिनेत्री होकर बतौर नर्स काम करना मुश्किल था। वहां के लोगों को मुझ पर बहुत डाउट था। कहीं-न-कहीं उनके दिमाग में था कि एक्टर्स ये सब पब्लिसिटी, कॉन्ट्रोवर्सीज या ड्रामा के लिए करते हैं। हालांकि मैंने उन्हें यकीन दिलाया कि ऐसा बिलकुल नहीं है। मैंने सैलरी लेने से भी इनकार कर दिया था। कुछ दिन कोविड स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग लेने के बाद मेरी नर्स की जर्नी शुरू हुई। मेरा सबसे पहला पेशेंट 7 महीने का बच्चा था, जिसे कोविड से बाहर आने में 28 दिन लग गए थे। तकरीबन 6 महीने तक मैंने उस अस्पताल में बतौर नर्स काम किया और वह भी सिर्फ ICU में।

कटरीना कैफ, शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा तक ने तारीफ की

6 महीने बाद मैं खुद भी कोविड की चपेट में आ गई। जो नर्सें किसी वक्त मुझे स्वीकार नहीं करती थीं, उन्होंने मेरी बहुत देखभाल की। हालांकि कोविड ने मुझे बहुत कमजोर बना दिया था। इसलिए मैं फिर से अस्पताल ज्वॉइन नहीं कर पाई। लेकिन जब मेरे इस काम को कटरीना कैफ, शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा और सोनू सूद जैसे दिग्गजों ने सराहा तो बहुत खुशी हुई। महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने भी मेरे काम की सराहना की।

बचपन में भी मुझे ब्रेन स्ट्रोक हुआ था

कोविड से पूरी तरह बाहर नहीं आई थी कि एक रात अचानक से चेहरे पर पैरालिसिस अटैक आ गया। ये अटैक मुझे दूसरी बार आया है। बचपन में भी मुझे ब्रेन स्ट्रोक आ चुका था। लेकिन इस बार लगा की शायद जिंदगी की जंग हार जाऊंगी। मैं मुंबई में अकेली रहती हूं। 9 दिसंबर 2020 को मां मेरे घर आई और अगले ही दिन शाम में मुझे अटैक आ गया। शुरुआत में दाएं हाथ में अकड़न आई और धीरे-धीरे चेहरा भी अकड़ गया। कुछ बता पाती, उससे पहले ही मेरा चेहरा टेढ़ा हो गया। मुझे कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां शुरुआत में ही डेढ़ लाख रुपए डिपाजिट करने को कहा गया। मैंने मां से सरकारी अस्पताल ले जाने की जिद की। आखिरकार मुझे कूपर अस्पताल ले गए और वहां मेरा पूरा ट्रीटमेंट हुआ।

आज भी नॉर्मल होने की प्रोसेस चल रही है

उस घटना को तकरीबन एक महीना हो गया है। लेकिन आज भी बहुत कमजोरी महसूस हो रही है। आज भी ट्रीटमेंट चल रहा है। मैंने हार नहीं मानी है। दिन में 4 बार एक्सरसाइज करती हूं और आज भी नॉर्मल होने की प्रोसेस चल रही है।

चाहती हूं ऑडियंस मुझे नए अवतार में देखे

पैरालिसिस के बाद कुछ ज्यादा काम के ऑफर्स नहीं आ रहे हैं। हो सकता हैं लोगों को लग रहा हो कि मैं अभी काम के लिए तैयार नहीं हूं। हालांकि, अब मैं सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करती रहती हूं, ताकि लोगों को यकीन हो कि मैं काम करने के लिए अब तैयार हूं। कुछ वेब सीरीज के ऑफर हैं। बातचीत चल रही हैं। चाहती हूं कि जल्द ही ऑडियंस मुझे स्क्रीन पर नए अवतार में देखे।

फोटो और वीडियो: अजीत रेडेकर।

