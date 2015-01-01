पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Aditya Narayan Reacts Over Nepotism Debate, Says I Wish I Wasn't Udit Narayan’s Son, Then People Would’ve Taken Me Seriously

उदित नारायण के बेटे का दर्द:नेपोटिज्म पर आदित्य नारायण ने कहा- काश मैं उदित नारायण का बेटा न होता तो लोग मुझे गंभीरता से लेते

23 मिनट पहले
सिंगर और टीवी होस्ट आदित्य नारायण का कहना है कि एक वक्त पर उन्हें लगता था कि अगर वे पॉपुलर सिंगर उदित नारायण के बेटे न होते तो लोग उन्हें गंभीरता से लेते। आदित्य एक इंटरव्यू में एंटरटेनमेंट इंडस्ट्री में छिड़ी इनसाइडर्स बनाम आउटसाइडर्स और नेपोटिज्म डिबेट पर अपना पक्ष रख रहे थे।

'दुआ है अगले जनम में आप बड़े इंसान के बेटे बनें'

आदित्य ने कहा, "पहली बात मैं उनसे कहना चाहता हूं, जिन्हें लगता है कि मुझे विशेषाधिकार प्राप्त है और मैं अपनी जिंदगी को एन्जॉय कर रहा हूं, मैं दिल से दुआ करता हूं कि अगले जनम में वो कोई भी बड़े इंसान के बेटे बनें। जब आप क्रिकेटर, एक्टर, इंजीनियर, डॉक्टर और आपके पैरेंट्स में से कोई इस फील्ड में मास्टर है तो आप नहीं जानते कि बच्चों के लिए यह कितना मुश्किल हो जाता है।"

'काश मैं उदित नारायण का बेटा न होता'

आदित्य ने अपने संघर्ष को याद करते हुए कहा, "एक वक्त था, जब मेरे मन में ख्याल आते थे कि काश मैं उदित नारायण का बेटा न होता तो लोग मुझे गंभीरता से लेते और मैं अपनी बात साबित कर पाता। मैं यह भी सोचता था कि अगर मेरे पिता देश के जाने-माने म्यूजिशियन न होते तो मेरे लिए अचीव करने के लिए कुछ चीजें होतीं। और सबसे ऊपर उम्मीदों और तुलनाओं का दबाव होता है।"

'जो वाकई अच्छा कर रहे, वे आउट साइडर्स हैं'

आदित्य नारायण ने सक्सेस रेशियो की बात करते हुए कहा कि जो लोग वाकई बहुत अच्छा कर रहे हैं, वे सब आउटसाइडर्स हैं। वे कहते हैं, "अगर आप पॉपुलर सिंगर्स, एक्टर्स, लिरिसिस्ट, डायरेक्टर्स के बारे में सोचें तो ज्यादातर का बैकग्राउंड इंडस्ट्री का नहीं रहा है।"

'हमें बस पहला मौका आसानी से मिल जाता है'

बकौल आदित्य, "मैं इस बात से सहमत हूं कि हमें पहला मौका आसानी से मिल जाता है। लेकिन यह इंडस्ट्री कॉमर्स ड्रिवन है। केवल उन लोगों को काम दिया जाएगा, जो फायदा दिला सकते हैं। जाहिर तौर पर टैलेंट भी मायने रखता है। लेकिन जब तक आपकी फिल्में या गाने मुनाफा नहीं उठाते, तब तक आप कुछ भी नहीं हैं।"

'सफलता इनसाइडर्स या आउटसाइडर्स पर निर्भर नहीं'

आदित्य ने अपने करियर का उदाहरण दिया और कहा, "मैं जिन टीवी शोज को होस्ट कर रहा हूं, वे अच्छे चल रहे हैं। मैं अच्छा होस्ट हो सकता हूं, लेकिन मेरे फेवर में जो काम कर रहा है, वह शो की अच्छी टीआरपी और स्पॉन्सरशिप है। सफलता का इस बात से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है कि आप इनसाइडर हैं या आउटसाइडर।"

बैंकरप्ट होने का बयान देकर चर्चा में रहे आदित्य

दिसंबर में लॉन्ग टाइम गर्लफ्रेंड श्वेता अग्रवाल से शादी करने जा रहे आदित्य पिछले महीने तब खूब चर्चा में रहे थे जब उनका एक पुराना इंटरव्यू मीडिया में वायरल हुआ था। इसमें उन्होंने खुद के बैंकरप्ट होने की बात कही थी। आदित्य ने कहा था कि लॉकडाउन में उनकी सेविंग खर्च हो चुकी है और उनके खाते में सिर्फ 18 हजार रुपए बचे हैं।

हालांकि, दैनिक भास्कर से खास बातचीत में आदित्य ने सफाई दी थी कि उन्होंने यह बयान मजाकिया अंदाज में दिया था। आदित्य ने कहा था कि उनके पास पैसे और काम की कोई कमी नहीं है।

