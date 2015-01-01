पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • After Deadly Attack Malvi Malhotra Gets Life Threat, Told Mumbai Police My Life And Family Are In Danger

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुश्किलों में टीवी एक्ट्रेस:जानलेवा हमले के बाद मालवी मल्होत्रा को सरेआम मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, मुंबई पुलिस से कहा- मेरी और परिवार की जान खतरे में है

किरण जैन36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धमकी से परेशान होकर जल्द ही घर बदलने वाली हैं मालवी
  • धमकी मिलने के बाद डरे हुए हैं परिवार के सदस्य

कुछ दिनों पहले टीवी एक्ट्रेस मालवी मल्होत्रा पर चाकू से जानलेवा हमला हुआ था। ये हमला किसी और ने नहीं बल्कि मालवी के दोस्त योगेश महिपाल सिंह ने ही करवाया। इन दिनों अपना इलाज करवा रही है अभिनेत्री को जान से मारने की धमकी मिल रही हैं। उन्होंने मुंबई पुलिस से मदद की गुहार लगाते हुए सिक्योरिटी की मांग की है।

मां-बाप के साथ टहलने निकली थी:

इस घटना के बारे में मालवी ने दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान बताया, "दो दिन पहले (18 नवंबर) रात के तकरीबन 9.30 बजे मैं अपने मां-बाप के साथ टहलने निकली थी। डॉक्टर की सलाह पर मैं अपने घर के बाहर निकली थी क्योंकि उनका मानना था कि यदि इलाज के दौरान मैं थोड़ा चलूंगी-फिरूंगी नहीं तो आगे तकलीफ हो सकती है। मैं अपनी बिल्डिंग के बाहर ही टहल रही थी और अचानक से एक बाइक सवार मेरे पास से गुजरा।

पहले तो उसने हम तीनों को देखा और फिर मेरे पास आया और बोला की अब तू और तेरा परिवार नहीं बचेगा। जाहिर है उस वक्त थोड़ा सा डर गए थे जिसकी वजह से कुछ देर के लिए समझ नहीं आया कि कैसे रिएक्ट करूं। हम तीनों बहुत घबराए हुए हैं। मुंबई पुलिस से मदद की गुहार लगाने के बाद उन्होंने हमें आश्वासन दिया है कि वो मुझे और मेरे परिवार को सिक्योरिटी देंगे।"

जल्द ही अपना घर बदलने वाली हूं:

अभिनेत्री आगे बताती हैं, "मुंबई पुलिस ने ना सिर्फ सिक्योरिटी देने की बात कही है बल्कि उन्होंने मुझे हथियार का लाइसेंस देने का भी आश्वासन दिया। सच कहूं तो मेरा पूरा परिवार बहुत घबराया हुआ है। मेरी जिंदगी में पहले से बहुत स्ट्रेस है, जो अब और बढ़ता दिख रहा है। मेरे मां-बाप बहुत डरे हुए है। हम कहीं बाहर भी नहीं निकल सकते हैं। मैं जल्द ही अपना घर बदलने वाली हूं।"

मेरी और परिवार वालों की जिंदगी खतरे में है:

बता दें कि योगेश अब मुंबई पुलिस की हिरासत में है। मालवी को यकीन है कि योगेश ही इस धमकी के पीछे है। इस बारे में वे बताती हैं, "मैं मुंबई पुलिस की शुक्रगुजार हूं कि उन्होंने योगेश को पकड़कर जेल में बंद कर दिया हालांकि मुझे यकीन है कि उसने ही मुझे ये धमकी दिलवाई है। 24 तारीख को उसकी पेशी है और मैं नहीं चाहती कि उसे बेल मिले। वो बाहर आकर कुछ भी कर सकता है। मेरी और मेरे परिवार वालों की जिंदगी खतरे में है। इस तरह के गुंडे हमारे समाज के लिए भी खतरा हैं।"

हिमाचल की रहने वाली मालवी हिंदी फिल्म 'होटल मिलन', तेलुगू फिल्म 'कुमारी 21 एफ', तमिल फिल्म 'नदिक्कू एंडी', टीवी सीरियल 'उड़ान' में काम कर चुकी हैं। इसके अलावा उन्होंने कुछ विज्ञापनों में भी काम किया है।

एक्टर की मौत के मामले में ट्विस्ट:मुंबई पुलिस ने माना अक्षत उत्कर्ष का हुआ मर्डर, गर्लफ्रेंड ने तौलिए से फांसी लगाने की कही थी बात

द कपिल शर्मा शो:मामा गोविंदा से चल रही अनबन के बीच कृष्णा ने नहीं दी शो परफॉर्मेंस, बोले- 'मैं उनके सामने अपने आंसू नहीं रोक पाता'

काम की तलाश:अनुपम खेर के बेटे सिकंदर ने सोशल मीडिया पर मांगा काम, फोटो शेयर कर लिखा- आप मुस्करा भी सकते हैं

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें