  Hindi News
  Entertainment
  Tv
  After Losing Her Father From Covid 19 Divya Agrawal Gets Emotional, Said 'My Father Did Not Like Me To Cry, So I Am Silent'

भावुक नोट:कोविड 19 से पिता को खोने के बाद भावुक हुईं दिव्या अग्रवाल, बोलीं- 'मेरे पिता को पसंद नहीं था कि मैं रोऊं, इसलिए चुप हूं'

8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टीवी एक्ट्रेस दिव्या अग्रवाल के पिता संजय अग्रवाल एक लंबे समय से कोविड 19 से जंग लड़ रहे थे जिसके बाद बुधवार, 28 अक्टूबर को उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया है। दिव्या ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए करीबियों और अपने फैंस को इस बात की जानकारी दी थी जिसके बाद अब एक्ट्रेस ने पिता के लिए भावुक नोट शेयर किया है।

इंस्टाग्राम पर अपने परिवार की एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए दिव्या ने लिखा, 'मेरी प्यारी फैमिली। कुछ नहीं बदला। मैंने अपने एक परिजन को खो दिया और मुझे भगवान मिल गए। मेरा दिल कई ख्यालों से भरा हुआ है और मुझे इस बात को आप सभी से शेयर करने में खुशी मिलेगी। कल दोपहर में मैं लाइव आऊंगी। मेरे डैड को पसंद नहीं था कि मैं रोऊं इसलिए मैं बिल्कुल भी नहीं रो रही हूं। मैं बस हर उस इंसान का शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहती हूं जो मेरे साथ खड़ा हुआ है। जो मेरे और मेरे पिता के लिए दुआ कर रहा है'।

दिव्या के पिता संजय पिछले कुछ समय से बीमार चल रहे थे जिसके बाद कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था। एक्ट्रेस ने इस बारे में खुद सोशल मीडिया के जरिए जानकारी दी थी। उन्होंने लिखा, 'मेरे पिता ने हमेशा मुझे मजबूत बने रहना सिखाया है। मैं एक मजबूत बेटी हूं और ये मैं जिंदगी में साबित करके बताऊंगी चाहे ये कितनी भी बुरी हो। मेरे पिता को दुआओं की जरूरत है। मैं इससे लड़ूंगी। मैं घर में खुद को बंद करके नहीं बैठूंगी। मैं लगातार काम करूंगी, हंसती रहूंगी और पॉजिटिव रहूंगी। मैं अपने एक परिजन के लिए भगवान से बच्चों की तरह लड़ाई कर रही हूं'।

View this post on Instagram

In this battle of life.. my dad has always taught me to be strong.. I’m hell of a strong daughter and will prove it to life that no matter how bad it is.. I’m going to face you with love n believe in god. My dad needs a lot of prayers .. saam daam dand bhed.. I’ll fight this.. I won’t sit at home n lock myself.. I’ll continue to work, laugh and be positive.. I’m fighting with God like a kid to a parent.. you have to give me my happiness.. and god is just testing.. I want to love and laugh in my life.. that’s my choice. I’m glad I have so many people around me standing right next to me.. my family, friends all of you ♥️ Zindagi tu ye bhi karle, dekh tera banda muskuraate huye sambhal jayega, datt kar khada reh bande, ye waqt bhi badal jayega.. I pen down my feelings.. #satnaamwaheguruੴ

A post shared by Divya Sanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on Oct 20, 2020 at 6:20am PDT

बता दें कि दिव्या एक्ट्रेस और वीजे हैं। उन्हें एमटीवी के शो स्प्लिट्सविला की रनर अप बनी थीं जिसके बाद उन्हें काफी पहचान मिली थी। दिव्या और शो के विनर प्रियांक शर्मा रिलेशनशिप में भी थे लेकिन बाद में एक्टर के बिग बॉस 11 में आने के बाद दोनों का ब्रेकअप हो गया था। प्रियांक का सपोर्ट करने दिव्या बिग बॉस 11 में भी बतौर मेहमान आई थीं।

