View this post on Instagram

Feels like forever since I last drank my ☕️ from @starbucksindia Adapting the new normal with utmost care 🥰🙏🏻🧿 #LockdownWaliCoffee #MonsoonWaliFeeling #StaySafe #StayAlert #LittleHappiness

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Jun 1, 2020 at 1:30am PDT