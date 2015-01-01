पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • After Swearing Not To Talk To Shahnaz Gill, Father Santosh Warns, "Don't Increase The Talk So Much That The Family Gets Set On Fire"

परिवार में अनबन:शहनाज से बात ना करने की कसम खाने के बाद पिता संतोष ने दी चेतावनी, बोले- बात इतनी मत बढ़ाओ कि परिवार में आग लग जाए

32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहनाज गिल कल चंडीगढ़ में गाने की शूटिंग करके सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के साथ मुंबई वापस आ चुकी हैं। सिडनाज की जोड़ी जल्द ही फैंस को एक नए म्यूजिक वीडियो में नजर आने वाली है जिसकी पूरी शूटिंग पंजाब में की गई है। शहनाज ने चंडीगढ़ में दो दिन तक शूटिंग की थी लेकिन इसके बावजूद वो अपने घरवालों से मिलने नहीं पहुंचीं। इस बात से नाराज होकर उनके पिता संतोष सिंह सुख ने शहनाज ने जिंदगी भर बात ना करने की कसम खाई थी जिसके बाद अब उन्होंने इस बात को बढ़ाने वालो को चेतावनी दी है।

हाल ही में संतोष सिंह सुख ने दबे शब्दों में परिवार के मामले को उछालने वालों के लिए इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर लिखा, छोटी सी बात को इतना बड़ा मत बनाओ कि किसी के घर में आग लग जाए। इसके साथ संतोष ने अपनी एक तस्वीर भी शेयर की है।

संतोष पर भड़के शहनाज के फैंस

इसके पहले भी संतोष ने इंस्टाग्राम पर तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा था, अकेले आए हैं, अकेले जाएंगे, सब रिश्ते जहां ही रह जाएंगे। शहनाज से बात ना करने वाले कमेंट के बाद कुछ लोगों ने संतोष की तस्वीर पर उनसे नाराजगी जताई है। एक यूजर ने लिखा, सर आपने सही नहीं किया अपनी बेटी को सोशल मीडिया पर इस तरह नीचा दिखा कर। बच्चों को इतना एटीट्यूड नहीं दिखाते। फैमिली मैटर था सोल्व कर लेते, सोशल मीडिया पर लाकर गलत किया आपने। आपसे ये उम्मीद नहीं थी।

कसम खाता हूं उससे जिंदगी भर बात नहीं करूंगाः संतोष

बता दें कि शहनाज के चंडीगढ़ से मुंबई लौटने पर पिता संतोष ने कहा था, शहनाज चंडीगढ़ में शूटिंग कर रही थी और परिवार से मिलने नहीं आ सकी। उसका घर लोकेशन से सिर्फ दो घंटे की दूरी पर था। शहनाज के यहां आने की खबर भी हमें मीडिया के जरिए पता चली। उसने हमें शूटिंग या चंडीगढ़ आने के बारे में कुछ नहीं बताया। उसके दादाजी की कुछ दिनों पहले ही घुटने की सर्जरी हुई है लेकिन शहनाज ने उनसे मिलना भी ठीक नहीं समझा। मेरे पास उसकी मैनेजर तक का नंबर नहीं है जिससे मैं बात कर सकूं।

