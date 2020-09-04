सोशल मीडिया:सुशांत केस में बढ़ते तनाव के बीच विकास गुप्ता ने बढ़ाया दोस्त अंकिता लोखंडे का हौंसला, भावुक कविता में लिखा- 'तू अच्छी है, तू सच्ची है'

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद से ही उनकी एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड अंकिता लोखंडे इकलौती ऐसी करीबी हैं जो दावा कर रही हैं कि एक्टर डिप्रेशन में नहीं थे। लगातार एक्टर के परिवार का समर्थन करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने कई बयानों में इस बात के सबूत भी पेश किए हैं कि सुशांत बड़े सपने देखने वाले व्यक्ति थे ऐसे में डिप्रेस होकर सुसाइड नहीं कर सकते हैं। इसी बीच रिया चक्रवर्ती ने भी उनपर अटेंशन लेने के आरोप लगाए हैं। इन सब विवादों के बीच अब अंकिता के करीबी दोस्त विकास गुप्ता ने उनका समर्थन करते हुए अपनी लिखी कविता से उनका हौंसला बढ़ाया है।
विकास ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अंकिता लोखंडे के साथ कुछ खूबसूरत तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं जिनमें वो एक्ट्रेस को गले लगाते नजर आ रहे हैं। इनके साथ प्रॉड्यूसर लिखते हैं-
तू अच्छी है, तू सच्ची है। अपनी मां की अभी भी छोटी सी बच्ची है। ऊपर वाले ने तेरी किस्मत ऐसी रची है। जिसके संग तू हो उसकी किस्मत में खुशियों की धूम मची है। तू लड़की भी अच्छी है और दोस्त भी सच्ची है। अपनी मां की अभी भी एक छोटी सी बच्ची है। अंकिता लोखंडे। थ्रोबैक थर्सडे।
Tu अच्छी है, Tu सच्ची है । अपनी माँ की अभी भी छोटी सी बच्ची है । ऊपर वाले ने तेरी क़िस्मत ऐसी रची है । जिसके संग तू हो उसकी क़िस्मत में ख़ुशियों की धूम मची है । तू लड़की भी अच्छी है, और दोस्त भी सच्ची है। अपनी माँ की अभी भी एक छोटी सी बच्ची है ।
विकास गुप्ता अंकिता और सुशांत के करीबी दोस्त थे। एक्टर की मौत के बाद विकास ने एक पोस्ट के जरिए बताया था कि सुशांत हमेशा से खुश रहने वाले इंसान थे। उन्होंने यशराज फिल्म्स की औरंगजेब को ठुकरा दिया था क्योंकि उन्हें भाई का रोल दिया जा रहा था। सुशांत परेशान थे कि वो यशराज का ऑफर कैसे ठुकरा सकते हैं मगर फिर अंकिता ने उनसे कहा था कि वो करो जिससे तुम्हें खुशी मिलती है। विकास ने भावुक पोस्ट में ये भी लिखा था कि सुशांत कि जिंदगी में कोई टेंशन नहीं थी क्योंकि टेंशन खुद अंकिता को देखकर भाग जाती थी।
This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans - I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture. we were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home. What remains are memories. I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn't leave him till he has the smile on his face again.
विकास लगातार सुशांत मामले में कई तथ्यों पर रोशनी डालते हुए न्याय की गुहार लगाते आए हैं। प्रोड्यूसर विकास ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के जरिए कई बार इस तरफ इशारा किया है कि सुशांत की मौत का कारण डिप्रेशन नहीं था।
A lot of people Who i expected would stand for #SushantSinghRajput Specially the ones he was kind to, the ones he had helped in difficult times but none of them did. On the contrary people have been there to support his family, investing their time and energy, risking their jobs People like @drswamy39 @arnab_goswamii @ishkaransinghbhandari @team_kangana_ranaut @shekharsuman7 & the Most important #SSRWarriors Most of them did not even know Sushant personally. Congratulations to everyone at least now there is a ray of hope that the truth will come out. #AnkitaLokhande You have been such a wonderful human being and the way you have stood up along with Sushant's family is inspiring. May all who did good and Continue to do so get happiness and good health in return
