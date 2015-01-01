पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Ankita Lokhande Gets Emotional After Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput During Zee Rishtey Awards 2020

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जी रिश्ते अवॉर्ड 2020:सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को याद कर इमोशनल हुईं अंकिता लोखंडे,आंखों में आंसू लिए बोलीं- पवित्र नहीं, अमर रिश्ता है हमारा

44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक्ट्रेस अंकिता लोखंडे ने हाल ही में 'जी रिश्ते अवॉर्ड्स 2020' के लिए स्पेशल एक्ट शूट किया, जिसके जरिए उन्होंने एक्स-ब्वॉयफ्रेंड दिवंगत सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को ट्रिब्यूट दिया। इस दौरान एक मौका ऐसा भी आया, जब अंकिता इमोशनल हो गईं और उनकी आंखों से आंसू बह निकले।

अंकिता बोलीं- हमारा अमर रिश्ता है

सेट पर मौजूद एक सूत्र ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया, "अंकिता ने अपनी परफॉर्मेंस इतनी खूबसूरती से दी कि हर कोई अवाक रह गया। इस दौरान सुशांत को याद कर अंकिता भावुक हो गईं और उनकी आंखों से आंसू छलक पड़े। उन्होंने अपने एक्स-ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के बारे में बात करते हुए कहा- पवित्र नहीं, अमर रिश्ता है हमारा। हम सभी तुम्हें बहुत मिस करते हैं सुशांत।"

पवित्र रिश्ता के किरदार में किया परफॉर्म

सूत्र आगे बताते हैं, "अंकिता ने इस स्पेशल एक्ट के लिए 'पवित्र रिश्ता' के अपने किरदार में पहुंचकर परफॉर्म किया था। उन्होंने शो के ट्रैक 'साथिया तूने क्या किया' के साथ-साथ 'एम.एस धोनी : द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी' के सॉन्ग 'कौन तुझे', 'राब्ता' के गीत 'मैं तेरा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड' और 'केदारनाथ' के गाने 'स्वीटहार्ट' और 'नमो नमो' पर डांस किया। उनकी परफॉर्मेंस में 'काई पो छे' और दिल बेचारा' के गानों को भी शामिल किया गया।

14 जून को घर में मिला था सुशांत का शव

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत इसी साल 14 जून को हुई थी। उनका शव मुंबई स्थित उनके घर से बरामद किया गया था। अंकिता और सुशांत शो 'पवित्र रिश्ता' के सेट पर ही करीब आए थे। दोनों करीब 6 साल तक लिव-इन रिलेशनशिप में भी रहे और फिर 2016 में उनका ब्रेकअप हो गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें