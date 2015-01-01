पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Entertainment
  Tv
  • Ankita Lokhande To Pay Tribute To Ex Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput,will Revise Sushant's Memorable Moments In Award Night

श्रद्धांजलि:एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को श्रद्धांजलि देंगी अंकिता लोखंडे, अवॉर्ड नाइट में दोहराए जाएंगे सुशांत के यादगार लम्हे

एक घंटा पहले
14 जून को हुई सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद से ही अंकिता लोखंडे लगातार उन्हें इंसाफ दिलाने की लड़ाई में आगे बनी हुई थीं। एक्टर के सुसाइड करने के बाद परिवार के सदस्यों ने रिया चक्रवर्ती पर उन्हें आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के आरोप लगाए थे। सुशांत को इंसाफ दिलाने के इस सफर में उनकी एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड अंकिता ने परिवार का खूब सपोर्ट किया था। अब सुशांत की मौत के 5 महीने बाद अंकिता उन्हें अपनी परफॉर्मेंस से श्रद्धांजलि देने वाली हैं।

हाल ही में आई टेलीचक्कर की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अंकिता लोखंडे एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को श्रद्धांजलि देने वाली हैं। अंकिता जल्द ही अवॉर्ड फंक्शन में सुशांत के लिए परफॉर्मेंस देंगी। ये अवॉर्ड फंक्शन उनके पवित्र रिश्ता शो के चैनल जी टीवी पर प्रसारित किया जाएगा।

फिलहाल अंकिता की इस परफॉर्मेंस की ज्यादा डिटेल्स सामने नहीं आई हैं। यकीनन ये एक इमोशनल परफॉर्मेंस होगी जिसमें अंकिता कुछ यादगार पलों को याद करते हुए उनके गानों पर डांस परफॉर्मेंस देंगी।

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ फोटो शेयर कर ट्रोल हुईं अंकिता

अंकिता लोखंडे ने कुछ दिनों पहले ही अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड विक्की जैन के साथ रोमांटिक तस्वीर शेयर की थी। इस तस्वीर को जहां कुछ लोगों की जमकर सराहना की वहीं कुछ लोगों ने उन्हें सुशांत की याद दिलाते हुए ट्रोल कर दिया। तस्वीर में एक यूजर ने लिखा, सुशांत को भूल गए आप। वहीं दूसरे ने लिखा, अंकिता भी अब लगता है सुशांत को भूल गई हैं, वैसे नाटक सही कर लेती हो आप।

