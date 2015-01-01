पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बॉस 14:मीटू विवाद के बाद टेलीविजन पर फिर नजर आ सकते है अनु मलिक, 'बिग बॉस 14' के स्पेशल सेगमेंट के लिए मेकर्स ने किया एप्रोच

किरण जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पॉपुलर रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 14 में मनोरंजन का तड़का लगाने के लिए मेकर्स हर मुमकिन कोशिश कर रहे हैं जिसके चलते सोमवार को 'बिग बॉस की अदालत' के इस स्पेशल सेगमेंट में फराह खान बतौर गेस्ट बनकर पहुंची हैं। इस सेगमेंट में वे कंटेस्टेंट्स को सवालों के घेरे में लेती नजर आ रही हैं। फराह ने ना केवल कंटेस्टेंट की क्लास लगाई बल्कि उन्हें सही तरह से गेम खेलने का सुझाव भी दिया।

अब शो को और ज्यादा एंटरटेनिंग बनाने के लिए फराह खान के अलावा, मेकर्स ने कुछ म्युजिक कम्पोजर-सिंगर्स को भी दिवाली स्पेशल सेगमेंट के लिए साइन किया है। सूत्रों की मानें तो मेकर्स ने अनु मालिक, शान और जोड़ी सचिन-जिगर जैसे सिंगर्स को बतौर गेस्ट साइन किया है। ये म्युजिक कम्पोजर अपने म्युजिक के द्वारा कंटेस्टेंट्स की दिवाली को स्पेशल बनाएंगे।

मीटू में नाम आने के बाद छोड़ा था इंडियन आइडल

अनु मलिक इससे पहले सिंगिंग रियलिटी शो इंडियन आइडल में बतौर जज नजर आए हैं। सिंगर्स द्वारा अनु पर मीटू के आरोप लगाए गए थे जिसके चलते उन्हें इंडियन आइडल से बीच में ही निकाल दिया गया था। हालांकि उनपर लगाए गए आरोप साबित नहीं हो पाए थे। अब सिंगर फिर एक बार छोटे परदे पर नजर आने के लिए तैयार हैं।

बता दें, इस हफ्ते नैना सिंह शो से एविक्ट हो गई। उनके साथ राहुल वैद्य और शार्दुल पंडित भी एविक्शन के लिए नॉमिनेट हुए थे। हालांकि कम वोट की वजह से सलमान खान ने उनका नाम घर से बाहर आने के लिए घोषित किया।

