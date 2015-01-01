पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैंस को हुआ गलतफहमी:करवा चौथ पर मजाक करना अनुपमा एक्टर सुधांशु पांडे को पड़ा भारी, लोगों ने समझ लिया कोरोना पॉजिटिव तो देनी पड़ी सफाई

5 मिनट पहले
टेलीविजन शो अनुपमा इन दिनों टीआरपी चार्ट में पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है। शो में सुधांशु पांडे लीड रोल में हैं जिनका पत्नी अनुपमा उर्फ रूपाली गांगूली से मनमुटाव है और काव्या नाम की महिला से एक्स्ट्रा मेरिटल अफेयर चल रहा है। अपनी ऑन-स्क्रीन स्थिति पर सुधांशु ने करवा चौथ के मौके पर मजाक करते हुए कहा था कि, 'पता नहीं कौन सी वाली ने व्रत तोड़ लिया, बुखार सा महसूस हो रहा है'। सुधांशु का ये मजाक कई लोगों को समझ नहीं आया जिसके चलते कुछ लोगों ने उन्हें कोरोना पॉजिटिव समझते हुए टेस्ट करवाने की सलाह तक दे दी। इसके बाद एक्टर पूरा दिन लोगों को बस सफाई ही देते रहे।

सुधांशु द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर ये पोस्ट करने के साथ ही लोगों ने उनसे पूछना शुरू कर दिया कि कहीं उन्हें कोरोना के और लक्षण तो नहीं है जिसमें एक्टर का पूरा दिन निकल गया। इस बारे में सुधांशु ने टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया से बातचीत में कहा, 'कभी-कभी पता ही नहीं चलता कि लोग आपके मजाक को किस तरह लेंगे। ये मेरा पहला अनुभव है जिसमें लोगों ने मेरे मजाक को गलत तरीके से ले लिया। कई लोगों को ये समझ ही नहीं आया कि ये करवा चौथ पर किया गया जोक था'।

लोगों ने मेरे मजाक को गलत समझ लियाः सुधांशु

आगे एक्टर बताते हैं, 'मैंने बस इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट किया था कि मुझे हल्का बुखार लग रहा है, पता नहीं जिंदगी की किस महिला ने व्रत तोड़ दिया। मैंने ये स्टेटस वॉट्सऐप पर भी शेयर किया था। लोग मेरी तबियत के बारे में पूछने के लिए लगातार कॉल और मैसेज करने लगे। मेरा पूरा करवा चौथ लोगों को समझाने में ही निकल गया कि ये करवा चौथ पर जोक था। लोगों को सभी स्टेटस ध्यान से पढ़ना चाहिए। ये लोगों के लिए एक पाठ है'।

टीआरपी चार्ट में नंबर 1 शो है अनुपमा

रुपाली गांगुली और सुधांशु पांडे स्टारर शो अनुपमा इन दिनों बीएआरसी की टीआरपी लिस्ट में नंबर वन शो है। शो के मौजूदा स्लॉट में दिखाया गया था कि अनुपमा, वनराज को उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड काव्या के साथ रंगे हाथों पकड़ लेती हैं जिसके बाद से ही शो की टीआरपी में उछाल आया था। फिलहाल दिखाया जा रहा है कि गृहिणी अनुपमा अपने सपनों को पूरा करने के लिए ऑनलाइन डांस क्लास शुरू करने वाली है लेकिन उनका परिवार और पति वनराज इसके सख्त खिलाफ हैं।

