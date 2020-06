View this post on Instagram

.so thoda ghar ke bahar jhaankna hua finally ! A walk inside the complex also feels like amazing freedom. But just wanna say guys: lockdown has been opened to save the economy. Lekin khud ko humein apne aap hi save karna padega. So maintain social distance. Stay safe. 🙏🏼

