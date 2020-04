View this post on Instagram

And we are back! Monday to Friday - 8Pm #HumTumAurQuarantine coming soon 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 @colorstv @haarshlimbachiyaa30 ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Apr 9, 2020 at 10:18am PDT