विवादों में भारती सिंह:ड्रग विवाद से पहले भी कई कारणों से कन्ट्रोवर्सी में रही हैं कॉमेडी क्वीन भारती, धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने पर हो चुका है केस दर्ज

24 मिनट पहले
द कपिल शर्मा शो और इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर शोज में नजर आ रही हैं कॉमेडियन, होस्ट और एक्ट्रेस भारती सिंह इन दिनों सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं। शनिवार को भारती सिंह के घर और प्रोडक्शन हाउस में रेड डाली गई थी जहां से एनसीबी को 86.5 ग्राम गांजा मिला है। इसके बाद एनसीबी से पूछताछ में भारती ने गांजे का सेवन करने की बाद कबूल कर ली है। भारती के कबूलनामे के बाद उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। ये पहली बार नहीं है जब भारती किसी विवाद में फंसकर सुर्खियों में रही हैं। आइए जानते हैं इससे पहले किन कारणों से भारती विवादों में रही हैं।

2016 में सिद्धार्थ सागर ने मारा था थप्पड़

कॉमेडियन भारती और सिद्धार्थ सागर कॉमेडी सर्कस, कॉमेडी क्लासेस और कॉमेडी नाइट जैसे कई शोज में साथ नजर आ चुके हैं। एक शो में परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान स्क्रिप्ट के अनुसार सागर को भारती को नकली थप्पड़ मारना था। इस एपिसोड में अनिल कपूर अपनी अपकमिंग सीरीज 24 के दूसरे सीजन का प्रमोशन करने पहुंचे थे। एक्ट के दौरान सागर ने नकली थप्पड़ की बजाय भारती को जोरदार थप्पड़ मार दिया था।

भारती ने समझदारी से काम लेते हुए एक्ट के दौरान कोई रिएक्शन नहीं दिया हालांकि एक्ट खत्म होते ही भारती ने शो छोड़ने की बात कही। भारती ने ऑप्टिमिस्टिक प्रोडक्शन हाउस के सामने शर्त रखी कि वो भारती और सागर में से किसी एक को चुनें। इसपर प्रोडक्शन वालों ने भारती को चुनते हुए सिद्धार्थ को शो से निकाल दिया था। इस विवाद के बाद से ही भारती और सिद्धार्थ की बातचीत बंद हो गई।

धार्मिक भावनाओं को पहुंचाया ठेस

एक रियलिटी शो बैक बैंचर के दौरान भारती सिंह रवीना टंडन और फराह खान को बाइबिल के शब्द हल्लिलुय्याह (Hallelujah) पर मजाक करना काफी भारी पड़ा था। स्पेलिंग कंपीटीशन के दौरान भारती ने इस शब्द को हिलेलूला लिखा था जबकि रवीना ने इसकी सही स्पेलिंग लिखी थी। इस एपिसोड के ऑन-एयर होने के बाद फराह खान, रवीना टंडन और भारती सिंह के खिलाफ धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने का केस दर्ज हुआ था। विवाद बढ़ने के बाद फराह और रवीना ने माफी मांगते हुए केस से किनारा कर लिया था।

कपिल शर्मा शो से निकालने की मांग

जिस समय भारती के खिलाफ धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने का केस दर्ज हुआ था उस समय कॉमेडियन द कपिल शर्मा शो का हिस्सा थीं। इस दौरान कई लोगों ने Change.Org में एक पिटिशन की शुरूआत की थी जिसमें उन्हें शो से निकाले जाने की मांग की गई थी। कन्ट्रोवर्सी के चलते भारती कुछ दिनों तक शो से दूर रही थीं जिसके बाद उन्होंने दोबारा वापसी की थी।

फिलहाल भारती दो शोज इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर और द कपिल शर्मा शो का हिस्सा हैं। इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर का फिनाले एपिसोड भारती पहले ही शूट कर चुकी हैं लेकिन हिरासत में जाने से कॉमेडियन कुछ दिन कपिल शर्मा शो से दूर रहेंगी।

