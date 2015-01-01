पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारती सिंह ड्रग्स मामला:राजू श्रीवास्तव ने भारती का नशा करना इंडस्ट्री पर धब्बा बताया, सुनील पाल और नवीन प्रभाकर बोले- 'हम पर भी उंगली उठ रही हैं'

किरण जैन30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मशहूर कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह के ड्रग्स लेने की खबर सुनकर उनके कई को-स्टार्स हैरान हैं। हाल ही में दैनिक भास्कर ने कॉमेडी इंडस्ट्री की कुछ जानी-मानी हस्तियों से बातचीत की जो भारती सिंह के साथ काम कर चुके हैं। इन कॉमेडियंस की मानें तो भारती के नशे करने की खबर कहीं-न-कहीं इंडस्ट्री पर बुरा असर करेगी।

कॉमेडी करने के लिए ड्रग्स की जरूरत क्यों पड़ीः राजू श्रीवास्तव

बातचीत के दौरान पॉपुलर कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव ने भारती के इस केस को कॉमेडी इंडस्ट्री पर धब्बा माना। राजू ने बताया, "मुझे शुरुआत में लगा कि ये एक फेक न्यूज होगी। लगा कि कोई ड्रग पैडलर पकड़ा गया होगा और जांच को डाइवर्ट करने के लिए उसने भारती और हर्ष का नाम लिया होगा। वो मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हैं और मुझे यकीन था कि वो कभी भी किसी तरह का गलत काम नहीं कर सकतीं। उसकी शादी में 3 दिन तक हमने मिलकर गोवा में पार्टी की थी। लेकिन मेरा यकीन तब टूटा जब उसने ड्रग्स लेने की बात कबुली। मुझे बहुत गुस्सा आ रहा है। उसे ये सब करने की क्या जरूरत है?"

वे आगे बताते हैं, "भारती एक साधारण घर से आई हैं। उसने बहुत मेहनत करके इतना नाम कमाया था। हम तो हमेशा उसकी तारीफ किया करते थे कि एक फीमेल कॉमेडियन ने हमारी इंडस्ट्री का इतना नाम रोशन किया। भारती सबकी आइडल बन गई थीं। लोगों ने उसे इतना सम्मान दिया और पता नहीं वो किसके बहकावे में आ गईं और गलत राह पर चली गईं। ड्रग्स लेकर कॉमेडी करने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है।

इस घटना से सभी कॉमेडियन पर बुरा असर पड़ेगाःराजू

केस्टो मुखर्जी का उदाहरण देते हुए राजू आगे बताते है, "केस्टो मुखर्जी ने पूरी जिंदगी शराबी का किरदार निभाया लेकिन कभी उन्होंने शराब को हाथ तक नहीं लगाया। हमारी इंडस्ट्री में कई लोगों ने संघर्ष किया और पैसा कमाया लेकिन कभी गलत रास्ता नहीं चुना। इस घटना से सिर्फ भारती सिंह पर ही नहीं बल्कि हम सभी कॉमेडियंस के करियर पर बुरा असर पड़ेगा। अब जब हम कहीं परफॉर्म करेंगे तो लोग हमें शक की नजर से देखेंगे। अगर हम नॉन-स्टॉप परफॉर्म करेंगे तो लोगों को लगेगा हम नशा ले रहे हैं। भारती का नशा करना इंडस्ट्री पर एक बहुत बड़ा धब्बा है।"

यकीन नहीं हो रहा भारती ऐसा सी ग्रेड नशा करती हैः सुनील पॉल

मुझे वो दिन भी याद है जब वो मुंबई पहली बार आई थीं और बहुत घबराई हुई थीं। 'द ग्रेट इंडियन लाफ्टर चैलेंज' के सेट पर मैंने उसे इंट्रोड्यूस करवाया था और स्टेज पर वो बहुत नर्वस थीं। वो दिन और आज के दिन में जमीन-आसमान का फर्क था। लोगों ने उसे स्टार से सुपरस्टार बनाया। महिलाओं में अपना नाम बनाया था। यकीन नहीं हो रहा है कि काम का नशा करने वाली लड़की कभी ऐसा सी ग्रेड नशा भी करेंगी। उसकी मां और परिवार के दूसरे लोग बहुत ही साधारण हैं, ना जाने उन पर क्या बीतती होगी।

मुझे बड़ा भाई कहकर बुलाती है लेकिन बड़ा भाई होने के नाते कभी समझ ही नहीं पाया कि वो कोई गलत राह पर चल रही है। आज एक आदमी की वजह से लोग हम पर भी शक करने लगे हैं। हमारे परिवार वाले हमसे भी पूछ रहे हैं कि कहीं हम भी ऐसा कोई गलत काम तो नहीं कर रहे?

उसे ये सब करने की क्या जरूरत पड़ीः नवीन प्रभाकर

भारती को कई सालों से जानता हूं और सच में यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि वो नशा करती हैं। वो इतने नीचे स्तर से ऊपर आई हैं, उसे ये सब करने की क्या जरूरत थी? यकीन करना बहुत मुश्किल हो रहा है और उम्मीद करता हूं कि इसमें कोई सच्चाई ना हो। हो सकता है उसे कोई फंसा रहा हो। भारती और हर्ष के नशा करने की बात से इंडस्ट्री के कई लोगों को धक्का लगा है। इसका बुरा प्रभाव जरूर पड़ेगा।

उपासना सिंह: रियलिटी शोज से लेकर लाइव परफॉरमेंस तक, भारती के साथ मैंने बहुत काम किया है। बहुत शॉक हुआ ये सुनकर कि वो ड्रग्स लेने के मामले में पकड़ी गईं। मैं तो सोच भी नहीं सकती कि हमारे आसपास के लोगों के बीच ऐसा भी कुछ होता है। मेरे हिसाब से कॉमेडी करना इतना मुश्किल नहीं है कि हमें ड्रग्स लेकर कॉमेडी करना पड़े। समझ नहीं आ रहा कि भारती को ऐसी क्या जरूरत पड़ गई। उसने जो किया वो बहुत गलत किया।

भारती की न्यूज सुनकर मेरे घरवाले मुझपर शक कर रहे हैंः परितोष

दो दिन हो गए इस खबर को सुनकर और सच कहूं तो अब भी यकीन नहीं हो रहा है। भारती सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है इससे बड़ी शॉकिंग बात क्या हो सकती है। बहुत अजीब सा लग रहा है। मैंने उनके साथ बहुत काम किया है और कभी ऐसा अपनी आंखों से नहीं देखा। वो बहुत ही साधारण लड़की है और ना जाने कैसे वो इस दलदल में फंस गई। हम जैसे छोटे शहर के लोगों को बहुत ही भरोसे से हमारे परिवार वाले भेजते हैं और आज ये बात सुनकर वो भी शक करने लगे हैं। यकीनन बुरा असर तो पड़ा है।

विवादों में भारती सिंह:ड्रग विवाद से पहले भी कई कारणों से कन्ट्रोवर्सी में रही हैं कॉमेडी क्वीन भारती, धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने पर हो चुका है केस दर्ज

ड्रग्स में फंसी कॉमेडियन:भारती और पति हर्ष को NDPS कोर्ट ने 4 दिसंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा, जमानत पर कल सुनवाई

भारती की गिरफ्तारी का असर:'द कपिल शर्मा शो' के मेकर्स ने स्क्रिप्ट बदलने को कहा, फिर भी कुछ हफ्ते तक स्क्रीन से गायब नहीं होंगी भारती

