भारती की गिरफ्तारी का असर:'द कपिल शर्मा शो' के मेकर्स ने स्क्रिप्ट बदलने को कहा, फिर भी कुछ सप्ताह तक स्क्रीन से गायब नहीं होंगी भारती

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
  • कॉपी लिंक
'द कपिल शर्मा शो' के अलावा भारती सिंह पति हर्ष के साथ डांसिंग रियलिटी शो 'इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर' भी होस्ट कर रही थीं। गिरफ्तारी से एक दिन पहले ही दोनों ने इसका फिनाले एपिसोड शूट किया था।

ड्रग्स लेने के आरोप में नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह और उनके पति हर्ष लिंबाचिया को अरेस्ट कर लिया है। इसके बाद संभावना जताई जा रही है कि उनके टीवी शो 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' की शूटिंग पर असर पड़ सकता है। हालांकि, शूटिंग किए भी आने वाले कुछ हफ्तों तक स्क्रीन पर उनकी मौजूदगी बनी रहेगी।

भारती के को-एक्टर्स हैरत में

'द कपिल शर्मा शो' से जुड़े सूत्र बताते हैं, "शो के शेड्यूल के मुताबिक कपिल शर्मा, भारती सिंह और उनकी पूरी टीम 25 और 26 नवंबर को शूट करने वाले थे। लेकिन भारती की गिरफ्तारी के बाद से टीम में हलचल मची हुई है। भारती के को-स्टार्स काफी हैरान हैं और वे तय नहीं कर पा रहे हैं कि उन्हें आने वाले दिनों में शूटिंग करनी है या नहीं?"

भारती के सीन हटाने को कहा

सूत्र आगे कहते हैं, "अगले शेड्यूल के मुताबिक, शो की टीम 'इंडियन आइडल' के कुछ कलाकारों के साथ शूट करने वाली है। मेकर्स किसी भी तरह का नुकसान नहीं उठाना चाहते। इसलिए वे शूटिंग कैंसिल करने के पक्ष में नहीं हैं। इसलिए मेकर्स ने क्रिएटिव टीम से स्क्रिप्ट में बदलाव करने और भारती के सीन को हटाने को कहा है। टीम ने निर्देश पर काम करना शुरू भी कर दिया है।"

शो के बैंक एपिसोड बनाकर रखे हैं

शो से जुड़े सूत्रों ने यह भी बताया कि पिछले कुछ हफ्तों में शो के बैंक एपिसोड बनाकर रखे गए हैं। क्योंकि होस्ट कपिल शर्मा जल्द ही अपनी वेब सीरीज की शूटिंग करने वाले है और वे नहीं चाहते थे कि इसके चलते उनके शो को किसी भी तरह का नुकसान पहुंचे।

टीम ने अभिषेक बच्चन और अजय देवगन के साथ शूट किया है। दोनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'द बिग बुल' को प्रमोट करने आए थे। वरुण धवन भी अपनी फिल्म 'कुली नं. 1' की प्रमोशनल एक्टिविटी कपिल और उनकी टीम के साथ शूट कर चुके हैं। नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने भी एक स्पेशल एपिसोड शूट किया है।"

इन सभी एपिसोड में भारती का हिस्सा भी है। इसलिए बिना शूट किए भी वे कुछ एपिसोड तक स्क्रीन से गायब नहीं होंगी।

