  • Bhaskar Interview: After Ending 7 Years Of Enmity With Honey Singh, Vishal Dadlani Said Didn't Thought That We Will Hug Each Other, Cleared Up All Misunderstanding

भास्कर इंटरव्यू:हनी सिंह के साथ 7 साल की दुश्मनी खत्म करने के बाद विशाल ददलानी बोले- सोचा नहीं था हम गले लगेंगे, गलतफहमी दूर हो गई

29 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान सिंगर-कंपोजर विशाल ददलानी ने अपने और यो यो हनी सिंह के रिश्ते के बारे में बात की। दोनों ने तकरीबन 7 साल बाद अपनी पुरानी दुश्मनी को भुला कर एक-दूसरे को गले लगा लिया है। हाल ही में हनी सिंह एक्ट्रेस नुसरत भरूचा के साथ अपने नए गाने 'सइयां जी' को प्रमोट करने 'इंडियन आइडल 12' के सेट पर पहुंचे थे जिसमे विशाल बतौर जज सेट पर मौजूद थे। सेट पर विशाल और हनी के बीच एक अलग ही अंदाज देखने को मिला।

विशाल-हनी ने आपसी गलतफहमी दूर की

विशाल बताते हैं, "हनी बहुत ही अच्छे इंसान हैं। पिछले कई सालों से हम दोनों के बीच कुछ गलतफहमी थी जिसे हम सही वक्त पर दूर नहीं कर पाए थे। जब हनी इंडियन आइडल के सेट पर आए तब सोचा भी नहीं था की हम एक दूसरे को गले लगा लेगें। सेट पर हमने एक दूसरे से काफी बातचीत की और जो भी आपस में गलतफहमी थी उसे दूर कर दी। काफी अच्छा लगा उनसे मिलकर और उन्हें गले लगाकर।"

फिल्म 'चेन्नई एक्सप्रेस' के दौरान हनी-विशाल के बीच हुई थी अनबन

साल 2013 में फिल्म 'चेन्नई एक्सप्रेस' के दौरान हनी सिंह और ददलानी के बीच अनबन हो गई थी। बात इतनी बढ़ गई कि दोनों ने फिर कभी एक-दूसरे के साथ काम नहीं किया। इस बारे में विशाल बताते हैं, "एक छोटी सी बात को लेकर हमारी दोस्ती खराब हो गई थी। दुर्भाग्यवश पिछले 7 सालों में हमारी मुलाकात भी नहीं हुई और उनसे बात करने का मौका भी नहीं मिला। इस बीच हनी भी अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ में कुछ बुरे वक्त से गुजरे रहे थे। मुझे याद है इस दौरान मैंने उन्हें मैसेज भी किया था।" विशाल आगे बताते हैं, "मेरे हिसाब से सुर एक दूसरे को जोड़ता है और ना ही तोड़ता है। जो खुशी देने वाला काम है उसी को हम म्युजिक कहते हैं। मैं किसी से भी दुश्मनी नहीं रखना चाहता हूं बल्कि सबको साथ रखना चाहता हूं। मेरे दिल में, मैं किसी के लिए कोई खटास नहीं रखना चाहता हूं। मैं बहुत खुश हूं ये देखकर की वे फिर से लौट आए हैं।"

विशाल-शेखर ने फिल्म के म्यूजिक लॉन्च से दूरी बना ली थी

विशाल-शेखर ने फिल्म 'चेन्नई एक्सप्रेस' में म्यूजिक दिया था। लेकिन फिल्म के प्रमोशनल सॉन्ग 'लुंगी डांस' का म्यूजिक हनी सिंह ने दिया था। हनी सिंह की वजह से विशाल-शेखर ने फिल्म के म्यूजिक लॉन्च से दूरी बना ली थी और हनी सिंह को टारगेट करते हुए कहा था कि वे शाहरुख खान के फेम का फायदा उठाना चाहते हैं।

