पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra Have Faced Anxiety Due To Weight Gain, Said I Was In Shock, My Mental Health Was Affected.

आपबीती:एन्जायटी के शिकार हुए बिग बॉस 13 फेम पारस छाबड़ा, बोले- 'लोगों की नफरत देखकर मेरी मेंटल हेल्थ पर असर पड़ा था'

7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 13 से पॉपुलैरिटी हासिल करने वाले पारस छाबड़ा लगातार म्यूजिक वीडियो में नजर आ रहे हैं। अपने अगले प्रोजेक्ट में नेगेटिव किरदार निभाने के लिए पारस छाबड़ा को वजन बढ़ाना पड़ा था जिसके लिए उन्होंने काफी मेहनत की है। वजन बढ़ाने के बाद पारस को काफी बुरे कमेंट्स मिले थे जिससे एक्टर की मेंटल हेल्थ पर काफी गहरा असर पड़ा था।

मेंटल हेल्थ पर बात करते हुए बिग बॉस फेम पारस ने बताया, 'मुझे अपने आखिरी प्रोजेक्ट के लिए वजन बढ़ाना पड़ा था। वजन बढ़ाने की पूरी प्रोसेस काफी मुश्किल थी। नेचुरल तरीके से वजन बढ़ाने और जानबूझ कर वजन बढ़ाने दोनों अलग बातें हैं। इस प्रोसेस से मुझ पर बुरा असर हुआ। इन सब के ऊपर जिस तरह लोगों ने मुझसे नफरत की उससे मैं शॉक में था। इससे मेरी मेंटल हेल्थ पर काफी असर पड़ा और मैं एन्जायटी का शिकार हो गया'।

अपने अगले प्रोजेक्ट में रूमर्ड गर्लफ्रेंड माहिरा शर्मा के साथ नजर आने वाले हैं। इसमें पारस नेगेटिव किरदार में नजर आने वाले हैं। इससे पहले पारस और माहिरा बारिश, हैश-टैग लव और रिंग गाने में नजर आ चुके हैं।

पारस छाबड़ा बिग बॉस 13 में माहिरा से नजदीकियों के चलते काफी सुर्खियों में थे। शो के दौरान ही पारस ने पिछली गर्लफ्रेंड आकांक्षा पुरी से ब्रेकअप कर लिया था। दोनों ने एक दूसरे के नाम का टैटू भी करवाया था जिसे दोनों ने रिमूव करवा दिया है। शो से बाहर आने के बाद से ही पारस, माहिरा शर्मा को डेट कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलक्षण दिखने और संक्रमितों के संपर्क में आने पर एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट ठीक नहीं, ट्रैवल से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट करवाएं - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें