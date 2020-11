View this post on Instagram

Really admire the initiative that Akki sir has started. We got to take a step beyond and show love, acceptance and support towards the third gender. Let’s wear the Laal Bindi and come together kyunki #AbHamariBaariHai unka saath dene ki jinhone aaj tak hamari khushi mein saath diya. ❤️

Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on Nov 7, 2020