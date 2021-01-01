पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बॉस 14:राखी की हरकतों पर सलमान के सपोर्ट से अभिनव शुक्ला हुए नाराज, बोले-अगर यह एंटरटेनमेंट है तो मैं अभी घर से बाहर जाना चाहता हूं

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

'बिग बॉस 14' के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में अभिनव शुक्ला शो के होस्ट सलमान खान से राखी सावंत की लगातार जारी हरकतों और गलत व्यवहार के बारे में बात करने वाले हैं। शनिवार को आने वाले विकेंड का वार एपिसोड का एक प्रोमो वीडियो सामने आया है। जिसमें अभिनव को सलमान से राखी के व्यवहार के बारे में बात करते दिखाया गया है। लेकिन सलमान इस दौरान राखी का सपोर्ट करते हैं। इस पर नाराज होकर अभिनव घर छोड़कर जाने की बात कहते हैं।

मैं अभी घर से बाहर निकल जाना चाहता हूं: अभिनव
प्रोमो वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि सलमान शो के सभी कंटेस्टेंट्स से पूछते हैं की अगर राखी इस घर की सबसे बड़ी एंटरटेनर हैं, तो उसका सबसे ज्यादा फायदा किसको हो रहा है? इस पर रुबिना जवाब देती हैं, पूरे घर को। फिर सलमान रुबिना से कहते हैं, तो आप सही हैं या बाकी के घर वाले सही हैं? इसके बाद रुबिना कहती हैं, यहां कोई गलत और सही नहीं है। तब सलमान कहते हैं, यहां है सिर्फ और सिर्फ अभिनव को फायदा हो रहा है।

सलमान के यह कहने पर अभिनव नाराज होकर कहते हैं, ठीक है सर तो मुझे वो फायदा बिल्कुल भी नहीं चाहिए। हाथ जोड़कर पूरी दुनिया के सामने कहना चाहता हूं। इस पर सलमान अभिनव से कहते हैं कि इतना ओवर रिएक्ट करने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। इसके बाद अभिनव कहते हैं, अगर यह एंटरटेनमेंट है, तो मैं अभी घर से बाहर निकल जाना चाहता हूं।

वोटों की कमी के चलते शो से बाहर हो जाएंगे विकास गुप्ता
खबरों के मुताबिक, इस एपिसोड में विकास गुप्ता वोटों की कमी के चलते शो से बाहर हो जाएंगे। इस हफ्ते एलिमिनेशन के लिए राहुल वैद्य, निक्की तम्बोली, देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी और विकास गुप्ता नॉमिनेटेड हैं। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो घर से इस वक्त विकास एलिमिनेट हो चुके हैं। विकास को सबसे कम वोट्स मिले हैं, जिसके बाद वो बिग बॉस के घर से बेघर हो चुके हैं।

फरवरी के पहले हफ्ते में बिग बॉस में दोबारा एंट्री लेंगे ऐजाज
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, फरवरी के पहले हफ्ते में ऐजाज खान की शो में दोबारा एंट्री होने वाली है। ऐजाज ने कुछ दिन पहले वर्क कमिटमेंट्स के चलते 'बिग बॉस 14' से वॉलेंट्री एग्जिट ली थी। इसके बाद से ही उनके फैंस शो में उनकी वापसी को लेकर कयास लगा रहे हैं। खबरों के मुताबिक, ऐजाज ने हाल ही में खुद इस बात का खुलासा किया है कि वो बिग बॉस के घर में दोबारा किस दिन एंट्री करने वाले हैं।

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ऐजाज ने बताया कि वे फरवरी के पहले हफ्ते में शो में एंट्री लेने वाले हैं। उन्होंने कहा, हम फरवरी के पहले हफ्ते तक ही सभी वर्क कमिटमेंट्स पूरे करने के इरादे से दिन रात काम कर रहे हैं। हालांकि, अभी भी कुछ डेट्स का इश्यू है, मेरी तरफ से नहीं कुछ दूसरे आर्टिस्ट की वजह से है। इस शूट को फरवरी 2020 तक ही पूरा होना था, लेकिन अब फरवरी 2021 हो गया है। ये एक बहुत ज्यादा लंबा वक्त है। बिग बॉस ने पूरी तरह से मेरी जिंदगी बदल दी है। मुझे सेट पर बहुत प्यार मिल रहा है। जब ऐजाज खान से पूछा गया कि तो क्या वो फरवरी के दूसरे हफ्ते तक घर में कदम रखेंगे? इस पर उन्होंने कहा, " उससे भी पहले, अगर सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो मैं फरवरी के पहले हफ्ते में ही बिग बॉस के घर में आ सकता हूं।"

दूसरे प्रोजेक्ट्स के चलते शो से ली थी वॉलेन्ट्री एग्जिट
शो से बाहर आने के बाद ऐजाज 19 जनवरी को एक शूटिंग सेट पर भी स्पॉट हुए थे। जिसकी कुछ फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुई थीं। पिंकविला की खबर के अनुसार, बिग बॉस का टाइम बढ़ाया गया था। शो का शेड्यूल ऐजाज के दूसरे प्रोजेक्ट्स की डेट्स के साथ क्लैश हो रहा था। ऐजाज लोगों को इंतजार करवाना और उनके काम में डिस्टर्बेन्स पसंद नहीं करते। कोरोना के कारण क्रू के पास काम नहीं था, वे काम पर टाइम पर मौजूद रहकर उनकी मदद करना चाहते हैं। यही कारण है कि उन्होंने अपने दूसरे शो के शेड्यूल के लिए वॉलेन्ट्री एग्जिट लेने का फैसला किया था। इसके बाद ऐजाज की जगह शो में देवोलीना भट्‌टाचार्जी की एंट्री हुई थी।

