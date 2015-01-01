पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बॉस 14:एविक्ट हो चुके शार्दुल पंडित ने मांगी सलमान खान से मदद, बोले- 'एक्टर की कोई जगह हो तो प्लीज मुझे काम दीजिए'

23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन के पॉपुलर रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 14 से इस हफ्ते वाइल्ड कार्ड बनकर आए शार्दुल पंडित बेघर हो चुके हैं। जहां कई सेलेब्स ने शार्दुल के एविक्शन को अनफेयर बताया वहीं खुद शार्दुल का मानना है कि वो घर में झगड़ा नहीं करते थे इसलिए उन्हें बेघर किया गया। शार्दुल ने शो में रहने के दौरान कई बार अपनी आर्थिक तंगी और काम ना मिलने का जिक्र किया था। अब शो से निकलने के बाद शार्दुल ने शो के होस्ट सलमान खान से काम मांगा है।

आर्थिक तंगी झेल चुके शार्दुल पंडित ने हाल ही में इंडिया टुडे से बातचीत में कहा, मुझे इस शो में सबसे ज्यादा एलीगेंट फेयरवेल मिला था मगर घर से बाहर कोई काम नहीं है। मेरे पास सलमान खान सर का नंबर नहीं है मगर मैं उन्हें एक मैसेज देना चाहता हूं कि मुझे काम की जरूरत है। अगर आपके पास किसी एक्टर के लिए कोई जगह है तो प्लीज मुझे काम दे दीजिए।

शो से निकलकर सलमान से बात करने की कोशिश की थी

शार्दुल ने बताया, जब मेरा एविक्शन हुआ तब मुझे घर से निकालकर वैनिटी में लाया गया था। वहां मैंने सलमान खान से एक मिनट बात करने देने की काफी रिक्वेस्ट की थी। उन्होंने मुझसे कहा कि कविता की ही तरह मुझे भी वापस लाया जा सकता है। इसके बाद मैं दो घंटे तक वहीं बैठा रहा। मैं रो नहीं सका क्योंकि मुझे पैसों के लिए इस शो की जरूरत थी। मुझे इस बात का एहसास हो रहा था कि अब सब खत्म हो चुका है।

पैसे खत्म होने से मुंबई छोड़कर चले गए थे शार्दुल

लॉकडाउन के दौरान शार्दुल पंडित की सारी सेविंग्स खत्म हो गई थीं और उनके पास घर का किराया देने तक के पैसे नहीं थे। काम बंद होने और आर्थिक तंगी के चलते शार्दुल मुंबई छोड़कर इंदौर चले गए थे। कई महीने घर पर गुजारने के बाद अब शार्दुल ने बिग बॉस 14 से कमबैक किया था।

