बिग बॉस 14:ऐजाज खान ने नेशनल टेलीविजन पर किया खुलासा, -अकाउंट में सिर्फ 4 हजार थे, एडवांस देने के लिए दोस्त पैसे उधार लिए थे

एक घंटा पहले
टेलीविजन के विवादित शो बिग बॉस 14 में ऐजाज खान लगातार चर्चा में बने हुए हैं। घर के कैप्टन बनने से लेकर कविता कौशिक से हुए झगड़े के चलते हफ्ते भर ऐजाज स्क्रीन पर छाए रहे हैं। मंगलवार को बिग बॉस हाउस में नॉमिनेशन की प्रक्रिया हुई जिसमें दोस्तों के बजाय जैस्मिन को सुरक्षित करते हुए ऐजाज ने हर किसी से सीधा पंगा ले लिया। इस हफ्ते बेघर होने के लिए नैना सिंह, शार्दुल पंडित, राहुल वैद्य और रुबीना दिलैक को नॉमिनेट किया है। इस नॉमिनेशन के बाद शार्दुल काफी उदास हुए थे जिनका हौंसला बढ़ाते हुए ऐजाज ने अपने आर्थिक तंगी के दिनों पर खुलकर बात की है।

नॉमिनेशन की प्रक्रिया के तहत दो सदस्यों को आपस में तय करके बजर बजने से पहले ऑक्सीजन मास्क अपने पास रखना था। शार्दुल पंडित और नैना सिंह इस टास्क में आमने-सामने थे लेकिन आपसी सहमति ना होने पर दोनों को ही नॉमिनेट होना पड़ा। फिलहाल चारो नॉमिनेटेड सदस्य रेड जोन में हैं। शार्दुल लॉकडाउन के दौरान आर्थिक तंगी से गुजर चुके हैं ऐसे में वो लंबे समय तक घर में बने रहना चाहते हैं।

ऐजाज ने बढ़ाया शार्दुल का हौंसला

इस पर ऐजाज ने उन्हें समझाते हुए कहा, वो पहले एक शो जीतकर आई है, उसको क्या फर्क पड़ता है। उसको फर्क पड़ता है ड्रेस कितनी महंगी है और मेकअप कितना है। तुझे क्या फर्क पड़ता है कि तेरी चड्डी और मोजे कितने हैं। मैंने तुझे कान में बोला था कि जाकर रो। उतरने के बाद तो तुम रोए ना, तो स्टेज पर उसके सामने क्यों नहीं रोए। क्यों उससे भीख नहीं मांगी, कि बहन मुझे जरूरत है, तेरे पास घर है खाने को है एक साल के लिए, मेरे पास नहीं है, मेरी मां बीमार है।

मुझे इस शो में रहने की जरूरत हैः ऐजाज

आगे एजाज ने अपने बुरे दिनों पर बात करते हुए कहा, मुझे भी इस शो में रहने की जरूरत है। मेरे पास अकाउंट में 4 हजार रुपए थे। मैंने दोस्त से 1.5 लाख रुपए उधार लिए एडवांस देने के लिए। तुम हिम्मत मत हारो। रो, भड़ास निकालो। अपने भतीजे का चेहरा देखो, मां का चेहरा देखो और अपने अंदर की उबाल को बाहर निकालो।

शो में एंट्री लेते हुए शार्दुल ने सलमान खान को बताया था कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान वो आर्थिक तंगी से गुजरे हैं। उनके पास किराया देने तक के पैसे नहीं थे जिसके चलते उन्हें मुंबई छोड़कर इंदौर जाना पड़ा था। बाद में उन्हें इंडस्ट्री के कुछ दोस्तों का सपोर्ट मिला जिससे वो दोबारा कमबैक कर सके।

