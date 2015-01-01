पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बॉस 14:कविता कौशिक की री-एंट्री से पहले विंदू, काम्या, सुरभि और आरती के पेनल ने पूछे तीखे सवाल, एक्ट्रेस से नाराज नजर आए सलमान खान

12 मिनट पहले
वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री लेने के महज एक हफ्ते में बिग बॉस 14 से एविक्ट हो चुकीं कविता कौशिक दोबारा घर में एंट्री लेने के लिए तैयार हैं। कविता इस हफ्ते वीकेंड का वार एपिसोड में ही घर में एंटर होने वाली हैं लेकिन इससे पहले उन्हें सेलिब्रिटी पेनल का सामना करना होगा। इस पेनल ने में शो के फॉर्मर विनर विंदू दारा सिंह, एक्स कंटेस्टेंट काम्या पंजाबी, आरती सिंह और नागिन 5 एक्ट्रेस सुरभि चांदना भी शामिल होने वाली हैं। इस सवाल-जवाब के दौरान सेलेब्स ने कविता से उनकी नेगेटिव छवि बनने, वोट आउट होने और ऐजाज से लड़ाई पर कुछ तीखे सवाल किए।

आपकी करनी और कहने में इतना फर्क क्योंः

इस हफ्ते वीकेंड में सलमान खान कविता का दोबारा शो में स्वागत करने वाले हैं। सलमान ने कविता से कहा, आपके पास घर में दोबारा एंट्री लेने का सुनहरा मौका है लेकिन सिर्फ तब जब आप स्पेशल पेनल को इंप्रेस करेंगी। इस दौरान आरती सिंह ने उनसे पूछा कि आपने खुद सबको घर में कहा कि चिल्लाओ मत, रूड मत हो, लेकिन आपने खुद इतना चिल्लाया और आप सबसे इतनी रूड हुईं। तो करनी और कटनी में इतना फर्क क्यों।

क्यों कविता को जनता ने वोट आउट कर दियाः सुरभि चंदना

सुरभि ने कविता से पूछा कि आप इतनी बड़ी एक्ट्रेस हैं, आपको जनता का इतना प्यार मिला है। तो वो क्या वजह है कि जनता आपसे नाराज हो चुकी है। आपको वो वोट्स नहीं मिले जो मिलने चाहिए थे। इसके अलावा विंदू दारा सिंह और काम्या पंजाबी ने भी कविता से उनके और ऐजाज के झगड़े पर सवाल उठाए हैं।

शो का एक प्रोमो भी जारी कर दिया गया है जिसमें सलमान खान स्पेशल पेनल की चारों सदस्यों से पूछते हैं कि कविता को शो में भेजना चाहिए या नहीं। हालांकि स्पॉटब्वॉय के खबरी के अनुसार कविता पहले ही शो में एंट्री ले चुकी हैं। कविता को शो में दोबारा बुलाने का फैसला शो की गिरती टीआरपी के चलते लिया गया है। मेकर्स को उम्मीद है कि कविता को शो में रखना टीआरपी के लिए फायदेमंद साबित होगा।

