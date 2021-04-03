पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Talks About Her Father's Death, Said Society Treated Us Very Badly

देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी का दर्द:'बिग बॉस' में दिख रहीं एक्ट्रेस ने कहा- छोटी उम्र में पिता को खोया, उसके बाद हमारे साथ बहुत बुरा व्यवहार हुआ

देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी ने बिग बॉस 14 के घर में एजाज खान की जगह पर एंट्री ली है। जब से वे घर में गईं है तब से वे काफी सुर्खियों में हैं। हाल ही में देवोलीना भावुक हो गईं और घर वालों से अपने पिता के गुजर जाने के बाद के संघर्ष के बारे में बात करने लगीं। शो में उन्होंने ने कहा कि सोसाइटी पिता के बिना एक परिवार को कमजोर करने की कोशिश करती है। देवोलीना ने बताया कि जब वे बहुत छोटी थीं तब उनके पिता की डेथ हो गई थी। उसके बाद उनकी मां को बहुत संघर्ष करना पड़ा था।

देवोलीना ने मां के संघर्ष के बारे में बताया

देवोलीना ने कहा, "में 11 साल की थी जब मैंने अपने पापा को खो दिया था। मेरी मां की तबियत बहुत खराब रहती थी लेकिन तब भी वे ऑफिस जाती थीं। उसके बाद भी मां मेरे लिए खाना बनाती थीं और तब मैं स्कूल जाती थी। मेरे पापा की डेथ के बाद सोसाइटी ने हमारे साथ बहुत बुरा व्यवहार किया था।"

कम उम्र में हो गई थी भाई की डेथ

उन्होंने अपने भाई के बारे में भी बताया जिसकी डेथ बहुत कम उम्र में हो गई थी। देवोलेना ने बताया, "मेरा भाई कुछ लड़कों के साथ खेल रहा था वहां एक लड़का जो साइकिल पर था वे साइकिल से गिर गया। कुछ लड़कों ने दोष मेरे भाई पर डाल दिया। वे लड़का जो गिर गया था उसकी आंटी ने आकर मेरे भाई को दो थप्पड़ मार दिए। मैं गेट पर खड़ी होकर सब कुछ देख रही थी।" फिर उन्होंने याद किया कि आंटी घर आईं और दरवाजे को बहुत तेजी से पीटने लगीं उस चक्कर में दादी की उंगली में चोट भी लग गई थी।

देवोलीना का टीवी करियर

देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी का जन्म 22 अगस्त 1985 को असम में हुआ था। वे प्रोफेशनली एक एक्ट्रेस और ज्वेलरी डिजाइनर हैं। उन्होंने टीवी शो 'सवारे सबके सपने प्रीतो' से अपने करियर की शुरुवात की थी। वे बाद में 'साथ निभाना साथिया', 'चंद्रकांता' और टीवी रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस 13' में नजर आईं थीं।

