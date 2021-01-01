पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar Does Not Want Any Pressure On Rahul Vaidya, Says He Is Strong Enough To Fight His Own Battles

'बिग बॉस' में नहीं जाएंगी राहुल वैद्य की गर्लफ्रेंड:राहुल पर दबाव नहीं चाहतीं दिशा परमार, बोलीं- वे खुद की लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए काफी मजबूत हैं

2 मिनट पहले
रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस 14' के कंटेस्टेंट राहुल वैद्य की गर्लफ्रेंड दिशा परमार ने सोशल मीडिया पर कहा कि वे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को सपोर्ट करने के लिए शो में एंट्री नहीं लेंगी। उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि राहुल अपनी लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए काफी मजबूत हैं।

दिशा ने कहा बिग बॉस में उनकी एंट्री राहुल पर दबाव डालेगी​​​​​​​

दिशा परमार तब से चर्चा में हैं, जब से राहुल वैद्य ने उनके लिए अपनी फीलिंग को कबूल किया है। उन्होंने बिग बॉस 14 में एंट्री करने की सभी बातों पर विराम लगा दिया है। लंबे समय से फैन्स राहुल वैद्य को सपोर्ट करने के लिए घर में दिशा की एंट्री की मांग कर रहे थे। लेकिन दिशा ने इस पर कोई बात नहीं की थी। फैन्स को फैमिली वीक स्पेशल के दौरान भी दिशा से उम्मीद थी कि वे बिग बॉस में राहुल का हौसला बढ़ाने जाएंगी। हालांकि, इस बार जब एक फैन ने शो में उनकी एंट्री के बारे में पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा कि यह राहुल पर बहुत दबाव डालेगी।

दिशा ने सोशल मीडिया पर की फैन्स से बात

एक फैन ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिशा से पूछा कि, 'ये समय है कि आप अपनी पर्सनल प्रिफरेंस को अलग रखें और घर में जाकर राहुल वैद्य को सपोर्ट करें। खासकर जब से पिछले दो दिनों में उन्हें इतना टारगेट किया जा रहा है! आपकी एंट्री उन्हें बहुत मोटिवेट करेगी। इसलिए मुझे आशा है कि आप बिग बॉस 14 में जाएंगीं।' जिस पर दिशा ने जवाब दिया कि, 'ये पर्सनल प्रिफरेंस के बारे में नहीं है! मैं आपके इमोशन्स को समझती हूं, और आपको मेरे इमोशन्स को भी समझना चाहिए! वे अपनी लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए काफी मजबूत हैं और मुझ पर भरोसा करिए कि अगर में उनके आसपास रही तो उन पर जरूर दबाव पड़ेगा। क्योंकि मुझे घर में हर बातचीत में घसीटा जाता है।

राहुल-रुबीना की लड़ाई

पिछले कुछ एपिसोड्स में, राहुल वैद्य और रुबीना दिलाइक हर लड़ाई में एक-दूसरे के पार्टनर का नाम घसीटते रहे हैं। राहुल और रुबीना के बीच घर के अंदर काफी लड़ाई हो रही है। यही वजह है कि फैन्स राहुल का समर्थन करने के लिए घर में दिशा की एंट्री की मांग कर रहे हैं।

