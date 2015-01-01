पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टास्क में हुईं हदें पार:ऐजाज खान ने टास्क में दिया जान सानू को टॉयलेट सीट चाटने का ऑर्डर, शॉक होकर गौहर खान बोलीं-  'इससे आपकी असलियत दिखती है'

17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन का सबसे विवादित शो बिग बॉस 14 हाल ही में हुए टास्क के चलते सुर्खियों में आ गया है। टास्क के दौरान बिग बॉस के घर में एंजिल और डेविल की दो अलग- टीम बनाई गई थीं जिसमें डेविल बने सदस्य ऐजाज खान, निक्की तंबोली और एली गोनी को एंजिल टीम के सदस्यों रुबीना दिलैक, अभिनव शुक्ला और जान सानू से घर के रूल्स ब्रेक करवाने थे। इस दौरान ऐजाज ने जान सानू से टॉयलेट में हाथ डालने, और जुबान से सीट साफ करने का ऑर्डर दिया था। इसे देखकर सीनियर कंटेस्टेंट ने भड़कते हुए ऐजाज को फटकार लगाई है।

बिग बॉस 7 विनर और तूफानी सीनियर बन चुकीं गौहर ने एपिसोड टेलीकास्ट होने के बाद ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा, 'टॉयलेट सीट लिक करो, क्या सच में। टास्क के नाम पर कुछ भी कर लो। लेकिन ये दिखाता है कि आप असल में क्या हो'। गौहर के अलावा कई सेलेब्स ने भी ऐजाज के इस कदम की आलोचना की थी। जब जान ने ऐसा करने से मना किया तो ऐजाज ने टॉयलेट में उनका हाथ तक डलवाया था।

गौहर ने की रुबीना दिलैक की तारीफ

टास्क के दौरान एंजिल टीम की तारीफ करते हुए गौहर ने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा, 'रुबीना ने पिछले एपिसोड में पूरी तरह दिल जीत लिया। बहुत बढ़िया। ओके हैंड, जान कुमार सानू ने अपने लिए स्टैंड लेकर बहुत अच्छा किया। फाइनली'।

गौहर खान, हिना खान और सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला शो की शुरुआत में ही तूफानी सीनियर बनकर पहुंचे थे। गौहर ने घर से बाहर आकर जानू को अपना पसंदीदा कंटेस्टेंट बताया था। एक्ट्रेस ने कहा था, मेरा पर्सनल फेवरेट जान सानू हैं। मेरे हिसाब से अब तक जान बहुत ही अच्छी तरह से इस घर में रह रहा है और यकीन मानिए वो बहुत ही प्यारा और सच्चा बच्चा है।

