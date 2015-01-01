पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Told Rahul Vaidya That He Came Close To Tying Knot In 2015 But It Was Called Off Month Before Due Date

बिगबॉस कंटेस्टेंट का खुलासा:ऐजाज खान बोले- 2015 में मेरी शादी होनी थी लेकिन उससे एक महीने पहले ही सब खत्म हो गया

32 मिनट पहले
बिगबॉस 14 के दौरान कंटेस्टेंट एजाज खान ने अपने अब तक सिंगल होने की वजह का खुलासा किया है। राहुल वैद्य ने उनसे पूछा कि क्या कभी शादी के नजदीक पहुंचे थे। इस पर ऐजाज ने बताया कि 2015 में मेरी शादी होने वाली थी, लेकिन शादी से एक महीना पहले सब खत्म हो गया। दोनों परिवारों के बीच कुछ बेसिक मुद्दों पर बात उलझ गई थी, जिसे वे और उनकी मंगेतर सॉल्व नहीं कर पाईं।

मसले हम सुलझा नहीं पाए और वो चली गई
उन्होंने कहा कि उसकी गलती नहीं थी, दोनों की ही गलती थी। ये आपसी सहमति से लिया गया फैसला था। मुझे नहीं लगता कि हम दोनों में से कोई भी तैयार था। फंडामेंटल इश्यू थी और फिर मेरी चीजों को लेकर हालत खराब हो गई। सबकुछ तय था और सबकुछ खत्म हो गया। वो चली गई और मैं सबकुछ हार गया। ये हम दोनों की ही गलती थी, पर कुछ मसले हम लोग सुलझा नहीं पाए।

अकेलेपन से डरता था, खुद से डरता था- ऐजाज
ऐजाज ने कहा- मैं दिमागी बीमारी से बाहर नहीं आ पा रहा था। ये लगातार चलने वाली प्रक्रिया थी। कभी-कभी ऐसा वक्त आता है, जब मैं अकेलेपन से डरता हूं। कभी-कभी मैं खुद से डरता हूं। 2015 से 2017 तक दो साल मेरे लिए बहुत मुश्किल रहे। पर अब मुझे पता है कि थैरेपी करवाना अच्छा है। किसी दूसरे पर भरोसा करना अच्छा है। ये बहुत जरूरी है कि जो जैसा है, आप उसे उसी तरह स्वीकार करो। मैं इसी तरह का हूं और इसी तरह का महसूस भी कर रहा हूं। जितना आप इस फैक्ट से भागेंगे कि आपको कुछ नहीं होगा, उतना ही आप डर से परेशान होंगे।

