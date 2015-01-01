पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Bigg Boss 14: Ekta Kapoor Will Be Seen For The First Time In 'Bigg Boss', Like Her TV Show, She Will Also Bring A Unique Twist In This Reality Show From 'Leap'

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिग बॉस 14-वीकेंड का वार:'बिग बॉस' में पहली बार नजर आएंगी एकता कपूर, अपने टीवी शो की तरह इस रियलिटी शो में भी लाएंगी 'लीप' से अनोखा ट्विस्ट

किरण जैनएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

'बिग बॉस' के इतिहास में पहली बार टेलीविजन क्वीन एकता कपूर नजर आएंगी। जल्द ही एकता कपूर अपनी सीरीज 'बिच्छू का खेल' का प्रमोशन करने के लिए शो के सेट पर पहुंचने वाली हैं। माना जा रहा है कि एकता की एंट्री से कंटेस्टेंट के बीच एंटरटेनमेंट का तड़का लगेगा।

शो से जुड़े सूत्र बताते हैं, "एकता घर में बैठे कंटेस्टेंट्स के बीच हलचल देखने के लिए काफी उत्सुक हैं। आम तौर पर कंटेस्टेंट्स बिग बॉस की आवाज सुनकर या फिर अलग-अलग तरह की म्यूजिक सुनकर सुबह उठते है लेकिन इस 'वीकेंड का वार' में थोड़ा ट्विस्ट होगा। म्यूजिक की बजाए कंटेस्टेंट्स एकता कपूर की आवाज सुनकर उठेंगे। एकता की आवाज से ही वेक अप सॉन्ग होगा।"

बिग बॉस 14 में दिखाया जाएगा सालों का लीप

बता दें कि इस स्पेशल एपिसोड में एकता कंटेस्टेंट्स को कुछ टास्क भी देती नजर आएंगी। सूत्र आगे बताते हैं, "एकता के टीवी शोज में सालों का लीप बहुत ही पॉपुलर है।आए दिन उनके शोज में कुछ सालों का लीप होता है और कहानी में ट्विस्ट लाया जाता है। कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा बिग बॉस में भी देखने को मिलेगा। साथ ही होस्ट सलमान खान के साथ मिलकर वो कंटेस्टेंट्स की टांग खिंचाई भी करती दिखेंगी।" इस 'वीकेंड का वार' स्पेशल एपिसोड में एकता कपूर के अलावा अभिनेता दिव्येन्दु शर्मा और सुमित व्यास भी नजर आएंगे।

जी 5 पर रिलीज हुई बिच्छू का खेल

एकता कपूर की सीरीज बिच्छू का खेल जी5 पर रिलीज हो चुकी है। ये एक रोमांटिक क्राइम ड्रामा सीरीज है जिसमें दिव्येन्दु शर्मा, प्रेमनाथ गुलाटी, अंशुल चौहान, मुकुल चड्ढा जैसे कई कलाकार अहम किरदार निभाते नजर आ रहे हैं। बिच्छू का खेल सीरीज में कुल 9 एपिसोड हैं।

विवादों में बिग बॉस 14:पवित्र और ऐजाज का किस करना शो को पड़ा भारी, लव जिहाद और अश्लीलता फैलाने के आरोप में करणी सेना ने की बैन करने की मांग

बिग बॉस 14:एविक्ट हो चुके शार्दुल पंडित ने मांगी सलमान खान से मदद, बोले- 'एक्टर की कोई जगह हो तो प्लीज मुझे काम दीजिए'

कपल गोल्स:बिग बॉस 12 विनर दीपिका कक्कड़ ने बनवाया पति शोएब के नाम का टैटू, बोलीं- 'मेरी जिंदगी की हर खुशी की वजह यही है'

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें