बिग बॉस 14:ऐजाज को गाली देने वालों को सीनियोरिटी का हवाला देकर फराह खान ने लगाई फटकरा, गौहर बोलीं- 'पवित्र ने मुझे गाली दी तब कहां थे'

8 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बिग बॉस 14 रियलिटी शो में हाल ही में फिल्ममेकर फराह खान बिग बॉस की अदालत सेगमेंट के लिए पहुंची थीं। इस दौरान फराह ने सभी कंटेस्टेंट्स को कठघरे में खड़ा कर कुछ तीखे सवाल पूछे। फराह ने कविता कौशिक, जान सानू और पवित्र पुनिया को ये कहते हुए फटकार लगाई कि उन्होंने अपने से सीनियर आर्टिस्ट ऐजाज खान को गालियां दीं। इस पर अब तूफानी कंटेस्टेंट बन कर शो में जा चुकीं गौहर खान ने भड़कते हुए सवाल उठाए हैं।

फराह को ऐजाज का सपोर्ट करते और उनकी सहनशक्ति की तारीफ करते देख गौहर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा,' इज्जत कमाई जाती है ना कि सीनियर होने पर मिलती है। माफ करिए मगर वो गुंडो की तरह बात करते हैं। ऐसे में इज्जत कहां है'।

गौहर खान जब शो में तूफानी सीनियर बनकर पहुंची थीं। इस दौरान उनका पवित्र पुनिया से जमकर झगड़ा हुआ जिसके बाद पवित्र ने उनके लिए कई अपशब्द कहे थे। इस बात पर रोशनी डालते हुए गौहर ने लिखा, और सीनियोरिटी की बात है, मैंने तो नहीं सुना कि किसी ने भी सीनियर को पीठ पीछे गाली देने पर पवित्र को फटकार लगाई हो। तब सीनियर की इज्जत कहां थी। उसने मेरे परिवार को भी गाली दी।

फराह के इस रिमार्क पर असहमत होते हुए एक्स कंटेस्टेंट डायंड्रा सोरेन ने लिखा, क्या वाकई। मैं इस बात से काफी परेशान हूं कि लोग सीनियोरिटी पर बोले ही जा रहे हैं। बिग बॉस के हर सीजन में अलग अलग फील्ड के सीनियर आते हैं। पहली बार ही घर में सीनियोरिटी कार्ड खेला जा रहा है।

बता दें कि घर में हुए एक टास्क के दौरान गौहर ने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की टीम पवित्र और ऐजाज पर चीटिंग करने के आरोप लगाए थे। बाद में दोनों को इस कारण रेड जोन में भेजा गया था। इस बात से नाराज पवित्र ने गौहर समेत उनके परिवार वालों के लिए भी काफी आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करते हुए उन्हें गाली दी थी।

