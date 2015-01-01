पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Indirectly Accuses Salman Khan Of Being Biased, Said He Is Not Interesting To Listen To Me, Always Praises Aijaz

बिग बॉस 14:कविता कौशिक ने इनडायरेक्टली लगाए सलमान खान पर पक्षपात करने के आरोप, बोलीं- वो मेरी बात सुनने में दिलचस्प नहीं है, ऐजाज की तारीफ करते हैं

27 मिनट पहले
गेम रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 14 में दोबारा वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री बनकर पहुंची कविता कौशिक लगातार ऐजाज खान से अनबन के चलते सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं। कविता की एंट्री के समय ऐजाज ने उन्हें अपना दोस्त बताया था जिसके बाद दोनों की इसपर लड़ाई हुई थी। इसके बाद कविता ने ऐजाज की पर्सनल बातें शेयर करते हुए बताया कि वो दोनों कभी दोस्त नहीं थे। इस पर सलमान ने कविता को जमकर फटकार लगाई और ऐजाज का पक्ष लिया था। अब दोबारा कविता और ऐजाज के बीच गर्मागर्मी हुई है जिसके बाद कविता ने सलमान खान पर इनडायरेक्टली पक्षपात करने का आरोप लगाए हैं।

घर के काम को लेकर सोमवार को प्रसारित हुए एपिसोड में कविता और ऐजाज के बीज जमकर झगड़ा हुआ। ऐजाज, कविता के बेहद करीब आ गए थे जिससे नाराज होकर एक्ट्रेस ने ऐजाज को धक्का तक दे दिया था। कविता पर ऐजाज समेत घर के कई सदस्यों ने फिजिकल होने के आरोप लगाए थे जिसपर बिग बॉस ने खुद सभी घरवालों की गलतफहमी दूर करते हुए इससे इनकार किया।

लड़ाई खत्म होने के बाद निक्की तंबोली और अभिनव शुक्ला ने कविता को समझाते हुए कहा कि इससे आपकी छवि खराब दिखेगी। इसपर एक्ट्रेस ने कहा, मैं ये सोचकर आई थी कि और कोई नहीं तो सलमान सर मुझे समझेंगे, लेकिन वो मेरी बात सुनने में दिलचस्प ही नहीं हैं। और उल्टा वो ऐजाज की तारीफ करते हैं कि आप बहुत अच्छा जा रहे हैं, तो मैं किसको बोलूं।

शो के चौथे हफ्ते में कविता कौशिक, शार्दुल पंडित और कविता कौशिक ने एंट्री ली थी। इसके महज एक हफ्ते में ही कविता कम वोट मिलने से बाहर हुई थीं। बाद में जनता की पसंद समझते हुए कविता को दोबारा शो में लाया गया था। बताया जा रहा है कि मेकर्स का मानना था कि कविता के शो में आने से शो की टीआरपी बढ़ेगी, हालांकि ऐसा नहीं हो सका। इस हफ्ते भी कविता, रुबीना दिलैक, जान सानू, जैस्मिन भसीन, ऐजाज खान और निक्की तंबोली बेघर होने के लिए नॉमिनेट हुए हैं।

