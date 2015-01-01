पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बॉस 14:जान और निक्की की बढ़ती नजदीकियों पर आया कुमार सानू की एक्स वाइफ का रिएक्शन, बोलीं- 'मेरा बेटा जवान है, मुग्ध हो गया है'

36 मिनट पहले
टेलीविजन के सबसे विवादित शो बिग बॉस 14 में लिजेंड्री सिंगर कुमार सानू के बेटे जान कुमार सानू ने हिस्सा लिया है। जान ने शो की शुरुआत में ही टास्क के चलते बाल ट्रिम करवा लिए थे जिसके बाद उन्हें खूब सराहना मिली थी। इसके बाद से ही जान- निक्की तंबोली से बढ़ती नजदीकियों के चलते चर्चा में रहते हैं। जहां निक्की जान को सिर्फ दोस्त मानती हैं वहीं जान कई बार अपनी फीलिंग्स शेयर कर चुके हैं। दोनों के बनते बिगड़ते रिश्ते पर अब जान की मां रीता भट्टाचार्य का कहना है कि जान का ये रूप उन्हें काफी पसंद आ रहा है क्योंकि वो यंग हैं। शायद जान उनकी तरफ आकर्षित हो गए हैं।

हाल ही में हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में कुमार सानू की एक्स वाइफ रीता भट्टाचार्य ने कहा, 'शायद जान निक्की की तरफ मुग्ध हो चुके हैं। ये असंभव नहीं है। मेरा बेटा जवान है। मेरा मतलब है कि वो इस तरह का बिल्कुल नहीं है (जिस तरह वो निक्की के साथ बर्ताव करते हैं), वो असल जिंदगी में काफी अलग है लेकिन मुझे उसका ये रूप काफी पसंद आ रहा है। ये काफी दिलचस्प लगता है। मुझे खुशी है कि जान ने किसी को ढूंढ लिया और निक्की को भी घर में कोई मिल गया'।

जान शो के शुरुआती दिनों में बैकफुट पर थे जिससे ज्यादा उनकी मां को उनका ये नया रूप पसंद आ रहा है। रीता का कहना है कि अब वो बोल्ड और कॉन्फिडेंट हो चुके हैं जिससे उन्हें देखने में मजा आ रहा है। बता दें कि रीता लगातार बिग बॉस को फॉलो करते हुए इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रही हैं। रीता राहुल वैद्य के नेपोटिज्म कमेंट पर भी काफी भड़की थीं। उनका कहना था कि उनके दूसरे बेटे भी राहुल से अच्छे सिंगर बन सकते हैं।

कुमार सानू ने उठाए परवरिश पर सवाल

हाल ही में जान सानू ने मराठी भाषा को लेकर एक विवादित कमेंट किया था जिसके बाद उन्हें नेशनल टेलीविजन पर माफी मांगनी पड़ी थी। इसके बाद कुमार सानू ने भी एक वीडियो के जरिए बेटे की इस गलती के लिए माफी मांगी थी। इसी के साथ कुमार सानू ने कहा कि जान की परवरिश उनकी मां ने ठीक से नहीं की है। इसके कुछ ही दिनों बाद दूसरे वीडियो में कुमार सानू ने एक्स वाइफ की तारीफ की थी।

