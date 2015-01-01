पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बॉस 14:नैना सिंह की फायनेंशियल कंडीशन खराब, बेस्ट फ्रेंड आकाश बोले- 'ऐजाज और शार्दुल की तरफ वोट पाने के लिए वो ये नहीं बोलेगी'

7 मिनट पहले
बिग बॉस 14 शो में वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री लेने वाले शार्दुल पंडित इस हफ्ते नॉमिनेट होने के कारण रेड जोन में हैं। नॉमिनेशन टास्क में दो सदस्यों को आपसी सहमति से ऑक्सीजन मास्क किसी एक को देना था जो सुरक्षित होता। इस टास्क में दोनों ही जिद पर अड़ गए जिस वजह से दोनों नॉमिनेट हो चुके हैं। इस बारे में बात करते हुए ऐजाज ने शार्दुल को कहा था कि उन्हें पीछे नहीं हटना चाहिए था। नैना सिर्फ मेकअप और कपड़ों के लिए शो में है ऐसे में शार्दुल को शो में रहने की ज्यादा जरूरत है। इसके साथ ही ऐजाज ने भी आर्थिक तंगी झेलने की बात कही थी। इस पर अब नैना के बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने आपत्ति जताते हुए बताया कि नैना खुद आर्थिक तंगी देख चुकी हैं।

सिगरेट पैकेट के लिए जो ऐजाज ने किया वो गलत थाः आकाश

नैना के सबसे करीबी दोस्त आकाश चौधरी ने पिंकविला से कहा, 'मैं और नैना हम दोनों ऐजाज को देखकर बड़े हुए हैं। वो एक बेहतरीन एक्टर हैं जिनकी मैं इज्जत करता हूं लेकिन मुझे लगता है अब वो शो में एंग्री यंग मैन बनने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। नैना और ऐजाज के बीच जो सिगरेट के पैकेट को लेकर हुआ वो काफी अनफेयर था। नेशनल टेलीविजन पर ऐजाज ने कहा कि वो दुनिया को दिखाना चाहते हैं कि नैना ने सिगरेट के लिए पूरे घर को भूखा रखा। ये काफी नीचा दिखाना है क्योंकि आप किसी की आदत से उनके किरदार की तुलना कर रहे हैं। ये सरासर गलत है'।

नैना को इस शो की बहुत जरूरत हैः

आगे आकाश बताते हैं, 'नैना ऐजाज की आधी उम्र की है। उन्हें बेवजह उसे ट्रिगर नहीं करना चाहिए। ऐजाज ने कहा कि नैना पहले विनर रह चुकी है इसलिए उसे इस शो की जरूरत नहीं है, उसे सिर्फ महंगे कपड़े और मेकअप के लिए शो में रहना है, ये कहना बहुत गलत है। नैना जो भी पहनती हैं वो उनकी लाइफस्टाइल का हिस्सा है लेकिन इसका मतलब ये नहीं कि उसे शो की जरूरत नहीं है। वो इस शो में किसी वजह से आई है और मैं जानता हूं कि उसे इस शो की कितनी जरूरत है'।

वोट पाने के लिए वो ये सब नहीं बोलेगीः

बातचीत में आगे शार्दुल की फायनेंशियल कंडीशन पर आकाश ने कहा, 'शार्दुल भी मेरा दोस्त है, और ये सच है कि उसकी कंडीशन खराब है, ऐसे ही नैना की भी फाइनेंशियल कंडीशन खराब है मगर वो इस बात को कहेगी नहीं। इस टॉपिक को नेशनल टेलीविजन पर इस्तेमाल करना गलत है। हर कोई शो में कुछ कमाने के लिए आया है तो ऐजाज का ये बोलना मुझे गलत लगा और उस वजह से जनता अब वोट दे रही है शार्दुल को, क्योंकि सबको लगता है कि उसे काम की जरूरत है। नैना वोट पाने के लिए इस सभी मुद्दों को कभी नहीं उठाएगी'।

बताते चलें कि नैना और शार्दुल दोनों ही बतौर वाइल्ड कार्ड शो में आए हैं। शो में एंट्री लेने से पहले शार्दुल ने सलमान खान को बताया था कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान उनकी सारी सेविंग्स खत्म हो गई थीं जिसके चलते उन्हें मुंबई छोड़कर अपने घर इंदौर जाना पड़ा था। बाद में दोस्तों ने मदद करके उन्हें वापस बुलाया था।

