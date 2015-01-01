पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Proposes Lady Love Disha Parmar On National Television, Has Been Dating For 2 Years

बिग बॉस 14:राहुल वैद्य ने नेशनल टेलीविजन पर लेडी लव दिशा परमार को किया प्रपोज, 2 साल से कर रहे हैं डेट

27 मिनट पहले
टेलीविजन के विवादित रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 14 में इस साल सिंगर राहुल वैद्य ने एंट्री ली है। राहुल वैद्य का गेम दर्शकों और सलमान द्वारा काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है। इस बीच एक्टर जल्द ही सिंगर नेशनल टेलीविजन पर अपने प्यार का इजहार करते नजर आने वाले हैं। राहुल पिछले 2 सालों से टीवी एक्ट्रेस दिशा परमार को डेट कर रहे हैं। दोनों ही लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी रोमांटिक तस्वीरें शेयर करते रहते हैं जिसके बाद अब राहुल बिग बॉस शो में ही एक्ट्रेस को प्रपोज करने वाले हैं।

दिशा परमार टीवी शो प्यार का दर्द है मीठा-मीठा शो में नजर आ चुकी हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार रोमांटिक तस्वीर आने के बावजूद दोनों ने रिलेशन पर चुप्पी साधी हुई थी। बिग बॉस 14 में एंट्री लेने से पहले राहुल ने एक इंटरव्यू में रिलेशन की खबरों को अफवाह बताते हुए दिशा को महज अपनी दोस्त बताया था।

गर्लफ्रेंड के 28वें जन्मदिन पर किया प्रपोज

11 नवम्बर को टीवी एक्ट्रेस दिशा परमार अपना 28वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। इस खास मौके पर लेडी लव को सरप्राइज देते हुए राहुल वैद्य घुटनों पर बैठकर उन्हें प्रपोज करने वाले हैं। राहुल ने सफेद टी-शर्ट में गर्लफ्रेंड दिशा परमार का नाम लिखा था। इसे पहनकर राहुल वैद्य ने कहा, आज मेरे लिए बहुत खास दिन है। मेरी जिंदगी में एक लड़की है और उसका नाम दिशा परमार है। हे, भगवान, मैं कभी इतना नर्वस नहीं हुआ। पता नहीं ये पूछने में मैंने इतना समय क्यों लगाया। क्या तुम मुझसे शादी करोगी।

प्रपोज करने के बाद राहुल ने जवाब मांगते हुए कहा, मैं तुम्हारे जवाब का इंतजार करूंगा। राहुल का ये रोमांटिक अंदाज देखकर सभी घरवालों ने उन्हें जमकर चीयर किया। इस एपिसोड का एक प्रोमो भी चैनल द्वारा जारी कर दिया गया है। बताते चलें कि दिशा परमार टीवी इंडस्ट्री का जाना-माना चेहरा हैं। इसके अलावा एक्ट्रेस बिग बॉस 7 में बतौर गेस्ट भी आई हैं।

