बिग बॉस 14:रुबीना-अभिनव के रिश्ते में आई दरार से बेखबर थी बहन ज्योतिका दिलाइक, कहा- पड़ोसी और रिश्तेदारों के सवालों का खूब सामना करना पड़ा

41 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
  कॉपी लिंक

बहुत ही जल्द 'बिग बॉस 14' में कंटेस्टेंट रुबीना दिलाइक की छोटी बहन ज्योतिका दिलाइक घर में एंट्री लेती नजर आएंगी। दरअसल पिछले कुछ सीजन की तरह इस सीजन में भी ऑडियंस को 'फॅमिली वीक' स्पेशल एपिसोड देखने को मिलेगा। घर में एंट्री लेने से पहले ज्योतिका ने दैनिक भास्कर से खास बातचीत की जहां उन्होंने बताया की शो के जरिये ही उन्हें रुबीना और अभिनव शुक्ला के रिश्ते में आई दरार के बारे में पता चला था।

ज्योतिका का खुलासा-दीदी के रिश्ते के बारे में मां को सब पता था

ज्योतिका बताती हैं, "मुझे रुबीना और अभिनव के रिश्ते की दरार के बारे में बिलकुल नहीं पता था। जब शो में उन्होंने इस बारे में खुलासा किया तो मेरे लिए भी वो काफी शॉकिंग था। इस खुलासे के बाद दिमाग में 100 सवाल आने शुरू हो गए थे। हर किसी की तरह मैं भी जानना चाहती थी की आखिरकार ऐसा क्यों हुआ और कब हुआ। उस वक्त दीदी से तो में पूंछ नहीं सकती थी क्योंकि वे तो घर के अंदर हैं। हां हमारी मां को इस बारे में पहले से ही पता था और इसीलिए मेंने उनसे इस बारे में पूंछा था। उन्होंने मुझे बताया कि दीदी और जीजाजी के रिश्ते में क्या इशू चल रहे थे। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने अभिनव के माता-पिता से भी इस बारे में बातचीत की थी।

पड़ोसी और रिश्तेदारों के सवालों का खूब सामना करना पड़ा

ज्योतिका आगे बताती है, "हमें अपने पड़ोसी और रिश्तेदारों के सवालों का भी खूब सामना करना पड़ा था। दीदी के रिश्ते के बारे में हर कोई हमसे पूंछने लगा। आखिरकार हम सबसे बस यही कहने लगे की जब वे बाहर आएंगी तो आप ही उनसे बात कर लेना। अब-जब शो के जरिये देख रहे हैं की दोनों में सब अच्छा चल रहा है, तो हम सभी काफी खुश हैं।"

रुबीना-अभिनव दोनों को टॉप 3 लिस्ट में देखना चाहती हैं ज्योतिका

ज्योतिका ने बताया, "मैंने दीदी का कभी एग्रेसिव रूप में नहीं देखा था। इस शो में उनका एग्रेसिव नेचर देखकर मैं काफी हैरान हूं। वो रियल लाइफ में ऐसी बिलकुल नहीं हैं लेकिन शो में हमें बढ़-चढ़कर दिख रहा है। इसके अलावा जिस तरह से वे इस खेल को खेल रही हैं, ये वाकई में काबिले तारीफ है। जब मैं घर के अंदर जाउंगी तो रुबीना को मोटिवेट करुंगी ये कहकर की ऑडियंस उन्हें बहुत पसंद कर रही है। दूसरे कंटेस्टेंट्स उनका हौसला तोड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं लेकिन वो हार बिलकुल ना माने। वहीं अभिनव जी को भी कहना चाहूंगी की धीरे-धीरे जिस गती से वो आगे बढ़ रहे हैं, उसे ऑडियंस बहुत पसंद कर रही है। मैं तो चाहती हूं कि रुबीना और अभिनव दोनों ही टॉप 3 लिस्ट में हों और शो की ट्रॉफी दोनों में से एक को मिले। बता दें कि ज्योतिका के अलावा रुबीना की एक और बहन हैं जिनका नाम रोहिनी है।

जैस्मिन और विंदु दारा सिंह भी आएंगे नजर

ज्योतिका के अलावा जैस्मिन भसीन और विंदु दारा सिंह भी इस स्पेशल एपिसोड में नजर आएंगे। जैस्मिन अली गोनी को सपोर्ट करती नजर आएंगी। वही विंदु दारा सिंह राखी सावंत का साथ देते दिखेंगे।

