पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat's Answer To Trolls After Ali Goli's Name Was Added My Daughter Doesn't Matter

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिग बॉस 14:अली गोली से नाम जोड़े जाने पर सोनाली फोगाट का ट्रोल्स को जवाब- मेरी बेटी को इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता

19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिग बॉस 14 की कंटेस्टेंट रहीं सोनाली फोगाट ने जब से अपनी फीलिंग अली गोनी को एक्सप्रेस की, तब से सोनाली सोशल मीडिया में ट्रोल होने लगीं। लोगों ने जब कहा कि अली उम्र में बहुत छोटे हैं तो सोनाली ने सबको प्रियंका चोपड़ा-निक जोनस और सुष्मिता सेन-रोहमन शॉल का उदाहरण देते हुए अपना बचाव किया।

सोनाली अपने और अली के रिश्ते के बारे में बोलीं

सोनाली ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा, 'लोग मुझे ट्रोल कर रहे हैं कि, अरे मां बेटे का रिश्ता होना चाहिए, क्यों होना चाहिए भाई। मेरी उम्र 40 है और उसकी उम्र 30 है, हमारे बीच केवल 10 साल का अंतर है। क्या फर्क पड़ता है उससे? जरूरी है कि वो मुझे मां बनाएगा या मैं उसे बेटा बनाउंगी? प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने निक जोनस से शादी की। कितना छोटा है वो, वो तो मां-बेटे नहीं हैं ना और सुष्मिता सेन का बॉयफ्रेंड उम्र में बहुत छोटा है उससे, तो उनको कोई कुछ नहीं बोलता।'

जैस्मीन ने किया सोनाली का बचाव

कुछ समय पहले सोशल मीडिया पर जब एक यूजर ने सोनाली से कहा कि सोनाली की अली के लिए 'फेक फीलिंग' हैं। तब जैस्मीन ने उनका बचाव किया था। जैस्मीन ने कहा था कि सोनाली का कन्फेशन 'बहुत प्यारा था। प्यार तो प्यार है।' हालांकि, बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट काम्या पंजाबी ने कहा था कि अली के लिए सोनाली की फीलिंग नॉमिनेशन में सर्वाइव करने के लिए उनकी स्ट्रेटजी हो सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबर्लिन में 40 हजार ट्रैक्टरों से ब्लॉक हो गए थे रास्ते, नीदरलैंड्स में रैली से एक हजार किमी का जाम लगा था - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser