  • Bigg Boss 9 Fame Priya Malik Announces Engagement With Boyfriend After A Year, काजू लाैे Secret Due To Divorce From First Husband

सीक्रेट सगाई:बिग बॉस 9 फेम प्रिया मलिक ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से सगाई के एक साल बाद की अनाउंसमेंट, पहले पति से तलाक के चलते रखा सीक्रेट

25 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बिग बॉस 9 में बेबाक अंदाज में नजर आ चुकीं प्रिया मलिक ने हाल ही में अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड करण बख्शी से सगाई की अनाउंसमेंट की है। दोनों की सगाई एक साल पहले ही हो चुकी थी लेकिन पहले पति से तलाक की अनाउंसमेंट ना कर पाने के चलते एक्ट्रेस ने एक साल तक इस बात को सीक्रेट रखा था। अब प्रिया ने खुद करण बख्शी से अपने रिश्ते और पहले पति से तलाक का कारण बताया है।

सगाई की अनाउंसमेंट के बाद प्रिया मलिक ने सगाई छिपाने पर बॉलीवुड लाइफ से कहा, ये मेरी दूसरी शादी होने वाली है और मैंने अब तक अपने पहले पति से तलाक की घोषणा नहीं की थी। इसलिए मैंने अपना रिलेशन प्राइवेट रखा। अब क्योंकि हमारे रिश्ते को स्वीकार कर लिया गया है इसलिए हमने इसे पब्लिक करने का सोचा। दोनों की सगाई एक साल पहले हुई थी जिसके एक साल पहले से ही दोनों एक दूसरे से साथ रिलेशनशिप में हैं। फिलहाल दोनों मुंबई में लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में हैं। दोनों का ही परिवार शुरुआत से ही इस बारे में जानता है।

पहले पति से नहीं थी कोई अनबनः प्रिया

प्रिया ने अपने पहले पति भूषण से तलाक लेने का पर कहा, सच कहूं तो हमारे बीच कुछ भी खराब नहीं था। ये हम दोनों का फैसला था। मैं हमेशा से इस बारे में बात करना चाहती थी कि तलाक को कितना सामान्य होना चाहिए। इसका मतलब ये नहीं होना चाहिए कि कुछ हुआ है। एक्ट्रेस बताती हैं कि उनके साथ पहली शादी में घरेलू हिंसा, बुरा व्यवहार नहीं हुआ है। बात सिर्फ इतनी ही थी कि दोनों का प्यार खत्म हो गया क्योंकि दोनों अलग रास्तों पर निकल पड़े। भूषण ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रहना चाहते थे जबकि प्रिया वापस इंडिया आना चाहती थीं। यही कारण था कि दोनों ने अलग होने का फैसला किया।

प्रिया ने की पहले पति की तारीफ

एक्ट्रेस ने इंटरव्यू के दौरान अपने पहले पति भूषण की जमकर तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि भूषण बहुत अच्छे इंसान हैं और उन्हें खुशी है कि तलाक काफी सम्मान के साथ और दोनों की रजामंदी से हुआ है। प्रिया ने करण बख्शी से अपने रिलेशनशिप की बात खुद सबसे पहले अपने पति से शेयर की थी। तलाक के कुछ दिनों बाद ही एक्ट्रेस ने 28 अक्टूबर 2019 को सगाई भी कर ली थी।

प्रिया के मंगेतर करण बख्शी एक दिल्ली आधारित इंटरप्रन्योर हैं जिनसे एक्ट्रेस अगले साल दीवाली के आस-पास शादी करेंगी। एक्ट्रेस की पहली शादी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रहने वाले भूषण से साल 2008 में हुई थी। उस समय प्रिया महज 21 साल की थीं। एक्टिंग के अलावा प्रिया अपनी बेहतरीन शायरी और ओपन माइक सेशन के चलते सोशल मीडिया पर सुर्खियां बटोरती रहती हैं।

