Aa rahe hai @alygoni banne @jasminbhasin2806 ka support system aur khele ne yeh BIGG game! 🔥 Watch his #BiggEntry on #BiggBoss14. Tune in on 4th November, 10.30 PM. @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals Catch it before TV on @VootSelect #BiggBoss #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Oct 31, 2020 at 9:36am PDT