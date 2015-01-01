पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Comedian Rajeev Nigam's Son Died Due To Accident, Not From Illness, Said No One Came Forward To Help Me From This Industry In My Rough Time

आपबीती:बिमारी से नहीं दुर्घटना से कॉमेडियन राजीव निगम के बेटे का हुआ निधन, बोले-" अफसोस है, बुरे दौर में इंडस्ट्री वालों ने नहीं की मदद"

किरण जैन
कुछ दिनों पहले कॉमेडियन राजीव निगम के 9 साल के बेटे देवराज का निधन हो गया था। देवराज का 2018 से इलाज चल रहा था हालांकि उनका निधन उनकी बीमारी की वजह से नहीं बल्कि एक दुर्घटना से हुआ। हाल ही में राजीव निगम ने दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत की और बताया कि पिछले ढाई सालों से वे काफी संघर्ष कर रहे है और इस दौरान एंटरटेनमेंट इंडस्ट्री से उन्हें किसी से भी मदद नहीं मिली सिवाय मनीष पॉल के।

2018 में देवराज को ब्रेन स्ट्रोक हो गया था:

2018 से पहले देवराज एक आम लड़का था जिसे पढ़ना बहुत पसंद था। वो काफी टैलेंटेड था और उसे खेल-कूद में भी बहुत रूचि थी। हालांकि 2018 में हमारी जिंदगी पूरी तरह से बदल गई। 8 साल की उम्र में उसे ब्रेन स्ट्रोक हो गया। उस रात वो सर दर्द के मारे खूब रोया था हालांकि हम कुछ समझ नहीं पाए। दूसरे दिन देखा तो उसके हाथ-पैर ढीले पड़ चुके थे। जब अस्पताल ले गए तब वो कोमा में जा चुका था। हमारा संघर्ष उसी दिन से शुरू हो गया था। अपने बच्चे की देखभाल के लिए मैंने पिछले ढाई साल में काम करना बंद कर दिया था। मेरी जिंदगी उसके इर्द-गिर्द ही थी।

8 नवंबर को उसे छत के डक्ट एरिया में गिरा हुआ पाया:

पिछले कुछ महीनों में उसकी तबियत में काफी सुधार था। देवराज चलने-फिरने लग गया था। ऐसा लगा मानों अब संघर्ष के दिन खत्म होने ही वाले हैं और हमारी जिंदगी में एक और दुर्घटना घटी। 8 नवंबर को देवराज हमारी बिल्डिंग की लिफ्ट में अकेला जाने की जिद करने लगा। मैं सीढ़ियों से फ्लैट के लिए निकला और उसने शायद लिफ्ट में 4 नंबर की बजाए 6 नंबर दबा दिया जहां बिल्डिंग की टैरेस होती है। नहीं जानता उस वक्त उसके दिमाग में क्या था। हो सकता है वो मेरे साथ लुका-छुपी खेलना चाहता हो। उसे ढूंढ़ते-ढूंढ़ते जब टैरेस पहुंचा तो उसे डक्ट एरिया में गिरा हुआ पाया। वो हमें छोड़कर जा चुका था।

सिवाय मनीष पॉल के इंडस्ट्री वालों ने मदद नहीं की :

पिछले ढाई सालों मैंने बहुत आर्थिक तंगी सही है। एक तरफ काम नहीं कर पाता था तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ बेटे का इलाज। सच कहूं तो अफसोस इस बात का है कि इस बुरे दौर में हमारी इंडस्ट्री से कोई भी व्यक्ति मेरी मदद के लिए सामने नहीं आया सिवाय मनीष पॉल के। मनीष ने मेरी बहुत मदद की, सिर्फ पैसों से ही नहीं बल्कि मानसिक तौर पर भी उनसे बहुत सपोर्ट मिला। इनके अलावा किसी ने मुझसे पूछा तक नहीं कि क्या आपको किसी भी तरह की मदद की जरूरत है? मेरे साथ काम करने वाले कई सारे आर्टिस्ट ने खूब पैसा कमा लिया, खूब नाम कमा लिया लेकिन कोई मदद के लिए सामने नहीं आया। इस बात का अफसोस मुझे जिंदगी भर रहेगा।

पत्नी अनुराधा की तो मानो जिंदगी ही बिखर गई:

14 वर्षीय बेटे यशराज को पिछले साल बोर्डिंग में भेज दिया था हालांकि अब वह लॉकडाउन की वजह से हमारे साथ ही है। पत्नी अनुराधा की तो मानो जिंदगी ही बिखर गई है। पिछले ढाई सालों में वह पूरी तरह से देवराज की देखभाल में जुटी हुई थी। कोशिश करता हूं उसे संभालने की लेकिन पहले खुद को तो संभाल लूं। खुद को संभालने की ही हिम्मत नहीं होती है।

लोगों को हंसाकर ही दो पैसे कमा सकता हूं:

पेशे से कॉमेडियन हूं, लोगों को हंसाकर ही दो पैसे कमा सकता हूं। जिंदगी में ऐसे भी मौके आए जहां एक तरफ देवराज का ऑपरेशन थिएटर में इलाज चलता था और दूसरी तरफ मैं लाइव शो के जरिये लोगों को चुटकुले सुनाकर हंसाता था। उसकी याद हमेशा सताएगी लेकिन मैंने तय कर लिया है कि अब खूब काम करूंगा। चाहे मेरा संघर्ष खत्म ना हो लेकिन अपने परिवार वालों के लिए जिंदगी जीना नहीं छोडूंगा।

