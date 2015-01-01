पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

द कपिल शर्मा शो:डिजिटल डेब्यू के लिए कॉमेडी किंग कपिल शर्मा ने घटाया 11 किलो वजन, अर्चना पूरन सिंह और गोविंदा ने उड़ाया जमकर मजाक

19 मिनट पहले
टेलीविजन के पॉपुलर कॉमेडी शो द कपिल शर्मा शो के होस्ट कपिल शर्मा इन दिनों अपनी फिटनेस पर ध्यान दे रहे हैं। अपने कॉमेडी शो के अलावा जल्द ही कपिल डिजिटल डेब्यू करने वाले हैं जिसकी तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। वेब शो के लिए कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा ने 11 किलो वजन घटाकर हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया है। इसका खुलासा उन्होंने कपिल शर्मा शो के सेट पर गोविंदा के सामने किया था जिसके बाद उनकी टीम मेंबर ने उनका जमकर मजाक उड़ाया।

अभिनेता गोविंदा कुछ दिन पहले द कपिल शर्मा शो में बतौर मेहमान शामिल हुए थे। इस शो के दौरान एक्टर ने अपने करियर और पर्सनल लाइफ के कुछ मजेदार किस्से सुनाए थे। हाल ही में गोविंदा के एक फैन पेज से कपिल शर्मा शो के सेट का एक वीडियो शेयर किया गया है जिसे शो की जज अर्चना पूरन सिंह ने बनाया है। इस बिहाइंड द सीन वीडियो में गोविंदा टीम के साथ मस्ती, मजाक और बातचीत करते नजर आ रहे हैं। इसी बीच कपिल ने खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि उन्होंने अपने वेब शो के लिए 11 किलो वजन घटाया है।

वीडियो में अर्चना पूरन सिंह ने कपिल से उनकी वेट लॉस जर्नी के बारे में पूछा था, जिसके जवाब में कॉमेडियन ने कहा, मैं 92 किलो से 81 किलो पर पहुंच गया हूं। इसके साथ ही कपिल ने मजाक करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने ये ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन अपने वेब शो के लिए किया है। ये सुनकर गोविंदा कपिल की नकल उतारने लगते हैं जिसे देखकर अर्चना कहती हैं कि तुम चीची (गोविंदा) जितने फिट कभी नहीं हो सकते।

वेब शो के लिए कपिल को मिली 20 करोड़ रुपए फीस

कपिल शर्मा के हाल ही में प्रसारित हुए एपिसोड में कॉमेडियन कृष्णा अभिषेक ने शत्रुघन सिन्हा के सामने बताया था कि कपिल शर्मा को उनके डिजिटल डेब्यू के लिए 20 करोड़ रुपए का बड़ा अमाउंट दिया गया है। फिलहाल इस बात पर कोई कन्फर्मेशन नहीं मिल सकी है।

