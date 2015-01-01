पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Comedy King Kapil Sharma Visit Navjot Singh Sidhu's House In Amritsar, Thanks Paji For Yummy Home Made Paranthas For Lunch

री-यूनियन:नवजोत सिंह सिद्धु से मिलने उनके अमृतसर वाले घर पहुंचे कॉमेडी किंग कपिल शर्मा, घर के बने पराठे खाकर कहा 'शुक्रिया'

36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन कॉमेडी शो द कपिल शर्मा शो के होस्ट और पिछले जज नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने हाल ही में एक छोटा सा री-यूनियन किया है। कपिल शर्मा इन दिनों अपनी अमृतसर ट्रिप पर हैं जहां से कॉमेडियन लगातार तस्वीरें शेयर कर रह हैं। इसी बीच कपिल शर्मा नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के घर उनसे मुलाकात करने भी पहुंचे जहां सभी ने परांठों का लुत्फ भी उठाया।

कपिल शर्मा ने नवजोत पाजी से हुई मुलाकात की कुछ झलक अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से शेयर की हैं। इनमें कपिल नवजोत के अमृतसर वाले घर में बैठे लंच करते नजर आ रहे हैं। पंजाब पहुंचे कपिल शर्मा को नवजोत ने देसी व्यंजन परोसे थे जिसके बाद कपिल ने उन्हें इसके लिए शुक्रिया भी अदा किया।

इस मुलाकात पर कपिल ने लिखा, 'पाजी नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू से मुलाकात हुई और एक लंबे समय बाद पराठे भी खाए। अमृतसर, पंजाब। भाई। अच्छा टाइम। शुक्रिया पाजी, आपके सारे प्यार और एक्स्ट्रा लार्ज मील के लिए'।

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू, द कपिल शर्मा शो की शुरुआत से लेकर साल 2019 तक शो की जज की कुर्सी पर बैठे थे। हालांकि पुलवामा अटैक पर दिए एक विवादित बयान के बाद सिद्धू पाजी को शो से निकाला गया था। फिलहाल शो में उनकी जगह अर्चना पूरन सिंह नजर आ रही हैं।

कॉमेडी किंग कपिल शर्मा इन दिनों अपने बिजी शेड्यूल से समय निकालकर अमृतसर गए हुए हैं। अमृतसर पहुंचकर कपिल शर्मा, गोल्डन टेंपल भी पहुंचे थे जहां उन्होंने मत्था टेका। इस खूबसूरत दौरे की एक तस्वीर भी कपिल ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है।

आपबीती:एन्जायटी के शिकार हुए बिग बॉस 13 फेम पारस छाबड़ा, बोले- 'लोगों की नफरत देखकर मेरी मेंटल हेल्थ पर असर पड़ा था'

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें