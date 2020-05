View this post on Instagram

Humble request to all producers who have their sets in Film City.. Pls come forward and help feed the stray dogs in ur set’s vicinity. Some are starving, some are pregnant and most of them are not even getting water to drink. If Each of the set’s PH can drop food bags once in 10-15 days, it would help them survive these tough times. plsss help this babies 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

