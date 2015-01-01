पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कन्फर्म:बिग बॉस 7 विनर गौहर खान ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जैद दरबार से की सगाई, तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए कोरियोग्राफर बोले- 'उसने हां कर दी'

16 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बिग बॉस 14 में तूफानी सीनियर बनकर पहुंची गौहर खान इन दिनों जैद दरबार से रिलेशन के चलते सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं। लगातार खबरें आ रही हैं कि दोनों दिसम्बर में शादी करने वाले हैं हालांकि गौहर ने कुछ दिनों पहले ही इन खबरों को अफवाह बताया था। अब खुद गौहर ने फैंस को सरप्राइज देते हुए सरेआम ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जैद दरबार से सगाई की अनाउंसमेंट कर दी है।

जैद दरबार म्यूजिक कंपोजर इस्माइल दरबार के बेटे हैं। जैद खुद डांस कोरियोग्राफर और इन्फ्लुएंसर हैं। हाल ही में कोरियोग्राफर ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से गौहर के साथ एक खूबसूरत तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए बताया है कि गौहर ने शादी के लिए हां कह दिया है। इसके साथ उन्होंने कैप्शन में सगाई की अंगूठी वाला इमोजी भी शेयर किया है।

View this post on Instagram

💍♥️ @gauaharkhan

A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar) on Nov 4, 2020 at 9:38pm PST

बिग बॉस 7 की विनर रह चुकीं गौहर खान ने भी जैद के साथ इंस्टाग्राम पर तस्वीर शेयर कर अपनी सगाई पर कन्फर्मेशन दिया है। इस तस्वीर में जहां एक्ट्रेस फ्लोरल प्रिंट वाला कुर्ता पजामा पहनी नजर आ रही हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ जैद ने पीले रंग की शर्ट और सफेद पैंट पहना है। तस्वीर में दोनों एक दूसरे की आंखों में आंखें डाले नजर आ रहे हैं। एंगेजमेंट की न्यूज सामने आते ही दोनों को लगातार इंडस्ट्री के दोस्तों और फैंस की तरफ से बधाइयां मिल रही हैं।

24 दिसम्बर को शादी करेंगे जैद- गौहर

हाल ही में आई स्पॉटब्वॉय की खबर के अनुसार गौहर खान इसी साल 24 दिसम्बर को ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जैद से शादी करने वाली हैं। शादी मुंबई में ही होने वाली है जिसमें महज कुछ करीबी रिश्तेदार और दोस्त ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। दोनों ही परिवारों ने शादी की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। शादी की सभी रस्में तीन दिनों तक चलेंगी। गौहर की बहन निगार खान और परिवार वाले भी जल्द दुबई से इंडिया आने वाले हैं।

