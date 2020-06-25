View this post on Instagram

Thankyou to all of you for your immediate help , support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She’s back home & safe. Grateful to everyone who have been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya. Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive & still in hospital. Please do keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻 . Although Thank you is not enough but I don’t have a better word. Really Grateful to all of you @msisodia.aap #Vijaysinghshishodia @VSshishodia @delhigovernment @rvishal2356 #DrVikaskhatri @vneha2159 @shwetabishnoi #Tanvikhanna @nishi7mishra @anamika.aashi11 🙏.

A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on Jun 24, 2020 at 10:23am PDT