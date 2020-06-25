Change Cookies Settings

आभार / कोरोना से ठीक होकर घर लौटीं दीपिका सिंह की मां, टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने केजरीवाल सरकार को कहा धन्यवाद

दादी और मां के साथ दीपिका।दादी और मां के साथ दीपिका।

Jun 25, 2020, 11:27 AM IST

टेलीविजन एक्ट्रेस दीपिका सिंह की मां कोविड-19 से रिकवर होने के बाद हॉस्पिटल से डिस्चार्ज हो गई हैं। हालांकि, उनकी दादी अभी भी कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण से जूझ रही हैं और उन्हें अभी अस्पताल से छुट्टी नहीं मिली है।

दीपिका ने इस बात की जानकारी अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर देते हुए मां और दादी के साथ एक फोटो शेयर की और लिखा, “तत्काल सहायता और मेरी मां के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना और प्रार्थना के लिए आप सभी का धन्यवाद। वह घर वापस आ गई हैं और सुरक्षित हैं। सहयोग देने वाले सभी लोगों की मैं आभारी हूं। दिल से शुक्रिया।

दीपिका ने आगे लिखा, अब मुझे बस दादी के ठीक होने का इंतजार है जो कि पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद हॉस्पिटल में अपना इलाज करा रही हैं। कृपया उनके लिए प्रार्थना कीजिए।

दीपिका ने इसी के साथ केजरीवाल सरकार को धन्यवाद देते हुए लिखा, थैंक यू काफी नहीं लेकिन मेरे पास इससे बढ़कर कोई शब्द नहीं है। आप सभी की आभारी हूं। @msisodia।aap #Vijaysinghshishodia @VSshishodia @delhigovernment @rvishal2356 #DrVikaskhatri @vneha2159 @shwetabishnoi #Tanvikhanna @nishi7mishra @anamika.aashi11

12 जून को मांगी थी मदद: 'दिया और बाती हम' और 'कवच 2' जैसे सीरियल्स की एक्ट्रेस दीपिका सिंह गोयल ने 12 जून को सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए यह जानकारी दी थी कि उनकी मां का टेस्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया है। साथ ही बताया था कि वे मुंबई में हैं और उनकी मां को दिल्ली में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। निराश दीपिका ने एक वीडियो मैसेज साझा करते हुए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल से मदद की गुहार लगाई थी।  

