दैनिक भास्करJun 25, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
टेलीविजन एक्ट्रेस दीपिका सिंह की मां कोविड-19 से रिकवर होने के बाद हॉस्पिटल से डिस्चार्ज हो गई हैं। हालांकि, उनकी दादी अभी भी कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण से जूझ रही हैं और उन्हें अभी अस्पताल से छुट्टी नहीं मिली है।
दीपिका ने इस बात की जानकारी अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर देते हुए मां और दादी के साथ एक फोटो शेयर की और लिखा, “तत्काल सहायता और मेरी मां के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना और प्रार्थना के लिए आप सभी का धन्यवाद। वह घर वापस आ गई हैं और सुरक्षित हैं। सहयोग देने वाले सभी लोगों की मैं आभारी हूं। दिल से शुक्रिया।
View this post on Instagram
Thankyou to all of you for your immediate help , support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She’s back home & safe. Grateful to everyone who have been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya. Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive & still in hospital. Please do keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻 . Although Thank you is not enough but I don’t have a better word. Really Grateful to all of you @msisodia.aap #Vijaysinghshishodia @VSshishodia @delhigovernment @rvishal2356 #DrVikaskhatri @vneha2159 @shwetabishnoi #Tanvikhanna @nishi7mishra @anamika.aashi11 🙏.
A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on Jun 24, 2020 at 10:23am PDT
दीपिका ने आगे लिखा, अब मुझे बस दादी के ठीक होने का इंतजार है जो कि पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद हॉस्पिटल में अपना इलाज करा रही हैं। कृपया उनके लिए प्रार्थना कीजिए।
दीपिका ने इसी के साथ केजरीवाल सरकार को धन्यवाद देते हुए लिखा, थैंक यू काफी नहीं लेकिन मेरे पास इससे बढ़कर कोई शब्द नहीं है। आप सभी की आभारी हूं। @msisodia।aap #Vijaysinghshishodia @VSshishodia @delhigovernment @rvishal2356 #DrVikaskhatri @vneha2159 @shwetabishnoi #Tanvikhanna @nishi7mishra @anamika.aashi11
12 जून को मांगी थी मदद: 'दिया और बाती हम' और 'कवच 2' जैसे सीरियल्स की एक्ट्रेस दीपिका सिंह गोयल ने 12 जून को सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए यह जानकारी दी थी कि उनकी मां का टेस्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया है। साथ ही बताया था कि वे मुंबई में हैं और उनकी मां को दिल्ली में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। निराश दीपिका ने एक वीडियो मैसेज साझा करते हुए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल से मदद की गुहार लगाई थी।
View this post on Instagram
My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports . They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help . HNO 8365 Arya Nagar , Pahar Ganj , New Delhi 110055 , Near Ashoka Hotel at Aarakashan road . @arvindkejriwal @narendramodi 🙏
A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on Jun 12, 2020 at 6:04am PDT