48वें इंटरनेशनल एमी अवॉर्ड्स:'दिल्ली क्राइम' ने जीता बेस्ट ड्रामा सीरीज का अवॉर्ड, एमी अवॉर्ड जीतने वाली पहली इंडियन सीरीज बनी

5 मिनट पहले
48वें इंटरनेशनल एमी अवॉर्ड्स में नेटफ्लिक्स की वेबसीरीज 'दिल्ली क्राइम' बेस्ट ड्रामा सीरीज चुनी गई है। इसके साथ ही यह भारत की ओर से एमी अवॉर्ड जीतने वाली पहली वेब सीरीज बन गई है। 2012 में दिल्ली में हुए निर्भया रेप केस पर बनी इस वेब सीरीज को रीची मेहता ने निर्देशित किया था, जबकि शेफाली शाह इसमें लीड रोल में थीं। उन्होंने सीरीज में डिप्टी कमिश्नर ऑफ पुलिस की भूमिका निभाई थी, जो मामले की जांच करती है।

भारत की ओर से तीन कैटेगरी में नॉमिनेशन थे

इस साल के इंटरनेशनल एमी अवॉर्ड्स में भारत की ओर से तीन कैटेगरी में नॉमिनेशन थे। 'दिल्ली क्राइम' के अलावा, अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो की वेब सीरीज 'मेड इन हैवन' में लीड किरदार निभाने वाले अर्जुन माथुर एमी अवॉर्ड्स में बेस्ट एक्टर कैटेगरी में नॉमिनेट हुए थे। हालांकि, यह अवॉर्ड यूके की टीवी सीरीज 'रिस्पांसिबल चाइल्ड' के एक्टर बिली बैरैट ने अपने नाम किया।

इसी तरह बेस्ट कॉमेडी सीरीज की कैटेगरी में भारत की ओर से प्राइम वीडियो की 'फोर मोर शॉट्स प्लीज' को नॉमिनेट किया गया था। लेकिन यह अवॉर्ड ब्राजीलियन कॉमेडी सीरीज 'नो-बॉडी लुकिंग' (निन्गुएम ता ओल्हान्दो) ने जीता।

इन्होंने भी जीते अवॉर्ड

कैटेगरीविनरदेश
बेस्ट एक्ट्रेसग्लेन्डा जैक्सन (एलिजाबेथ इज मिसिंग)यूके
बेस्ट शॉर्ट-फॉर्म सीरीज#मार्टीइजडेडचेक रिपब्लिक
बेस्ट नॉन इंग्लिश लैंग्वेज यूएस प्राइमटाइम प्रोग्राम20th एनुअल लैटिन ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स और रिएना डेल सुर सीजन 2यूएस
बेस्ट टेलीनोवेलाओर्फोअस दा टेरा (ओर्फंस ऑफ अ नेशन)ब्राजील
बेस्ट डॉक्युमेंट्रीफॉर सामायूके
बेस्ट आर्ट्स प्रोग्रामिंगVertige De La Chute (Ressaca)फ्रांस
बेस्ट नॉन स्क्रिप्टेड एंटरटेनमेंटओल्ड पीपल होम फॉर 4 ईयर ओल्ड्सऑस्ट्रेलिया

पहली बार वर्चुअली घोषित हुए अवॉर्ड्स

कोरोना महामारी के कारण हिस्ट्री में पहली बार इंटरनेशनल एमी अवॉर्ड्स वर्चुअली घोषित किए गए। 23 नवंबर को न्यूयॉर्क सिटी के हैमरस्टीन बॉलरूम से लाइव किए गए इन अवॉर्ड्स को रिचर्ड काइंड ने होस्ट किया।

टीवी और वेब इंडस्ट्री के शोज और आर्टिस्ट्स को सम्मानित करने के लिए ये अवॉर्ड्स 1973 से लगातार हर साल नवंबर में घोषित किए जाते हैं। पिछले साल भारत की ओर से सिर्फ एक नॉमिनेशन था। राधिका आप्टे वेब सीरीज 'लस्ट स्टोरीज' के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस की कैटेगरी में नॉमिनेट की गई थीं।

