पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Despite Shooting In Chandigarh Shehna Gill Didmt Visit Her Family Angry Father Santosh Said I Swear I Will Not Talk To Her For Life

पिता की नाराजगी:चंडीगढ़ में शूटिंग करने के बावजूद परिवार ने मिलने नहीं पहुंची शहनाज गिल, नाराज पिता संतोष बोले- कसम खाई है उससे बात नहीं करूंगी

10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिग बॉस 13 से बेहतरीन पॉपुलैरिटी हासिल कर चुकीं शहनाज गिल जल्द ही सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के साथ म्यूजिक वीडियो में नजर आने वाली हैं। इस गाने की शूटिंग हाल ही में चंडीगढ़ में हुई थी जिसके बाद सिद्धार्थ और शहनाज मुंबई वापस आ चुके हैं। घर के करीब शूटिंग करने के बावजूद शहनाज गिल ने ना ही पिता को आने जानकारी दी और ना ही परिवार से मिलने पहुंचीं जिससे उनके पिता संतोष सिंह सुख काफी नाराज हुए हैं। नाराजगी के चलते संतोष ने शहनाज से बात ना करने की कसम भी खाई है।

शहनाज गिल के परिवार के करीब रहकर भी मिलने ना आने पर पिता ने नाराजगी जताते हुए टेलीचक्कर से कहा, शहनाज चंडीगढ़ में शूटिंग कर रही थी और परिवार से मिलने नहीं आ सकी। उसका घर लोकेशन से सिर्फ दो घंटे की दूरी पर था। शहनाज के यहां आने की खबर भी हमें मीडिया के जरिए पता चली। उसने हमें शूटिंग या चंडीगढ़ आने के बारे में कुछ नहीं बताया। उसके दादाजी की कुछ दिनों पहले ही घुटने की सर्जरी हुई है लेकिन शहनाज ने उनसे मिलना भी ठीक नहीं समझा।

मेरे पास उसकी मैनेजर का नंबर तक नहीं हैः संतोष

आगे संतोष सिंह सुख बताते हैं, अब हमें उससे मिलने का मौका कब मिलेगा। हमें तो ये भी नहीं पता कि वो अकसर नॉर्थ आती है शूटिंग के लिए या नहीं। मेरे पास उससे बात करने के लिए उसकी मैनेजर का नंबर तक नहीं है। यहां तक की मैंने कसम खाई है उससे जिंदगी भर बात ना करने की।

फैंस के साथ फोटो खिंचवाने से किया इनकार

शहनाज गिल पंजाबी सिंगर और एक्ट्रेस थी। बिग बॉस 13 के बाद उन्हें घर घर पहचान मिली और कुछ अच्छे प्रोजेक्ट भी मिले जिससे वो काफी पॉपुलर हो चुकी हैं। अब उनके पिता बताते हैं कि कुछ फैमिली फ्रेंड्स हैं जिनके बच्चे शहनाज के साथ फोटो क्लिक करवाना चाहते हैं लेकिन शहनाज ने इससे इनकार कर दिया है। उसका कहना है कि बहुत सारे लोग हैं और इसमें बहुत टाइम लगेगा। पिता का कहना है कि उसे पंजाब के अपने फैंस से जरूर मिलना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें37 साल पहले बिल गेट्स ने पेश किया विंडोज, जिसने उन्हें बनाया दुनिया का सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें