  Hindi News
  Entertainment
  Tv
ट्रोलर्स को जवाब:पिता की मौत के कुछ ही दिनों बाद ग्लैमरस तस्वीर शेयर कर ट्रोल हुईं दिव्या अग्रवाल, बोलीं- लोग सिर्फ रोते हुए देखना चाहते हैं

13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन एक्ट्रेस दिव्या अग्रवाल के पिता का एक हफ्ते पहले कोरोनावायरस के चलते निधन हो गया है। पिता के सदमे से उभरने से पहले ही एक्ट्रेस और उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड वरुण सूद के पालतु कुत्ता डॉलर भी गुजर गया। इसके बाद दिव्या और वरुण इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से लाइव आए थे जहां एक्ट्रेस ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से स्ट्रॉन्ग बने रहने और ना रोने की बात कही। अब एक हफ्ते बाद एक्ट्रेस ने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपनी एक ग्लैमरस तस्वीर शेयर की थी जिसके बाद उन्हें लगातार ट्रोल कर अपमानजनक मैसेज किए जा रहे हैं।

दिव्या ने मंगलवार को एक इंस्टा स्टोरी शेयर की थी जिसमें वो नीले रंग के फॉर्मल ब्लेजर और मिनी स्कर्ट में काफी खूबसूरत नजर आ रही थीं। पिता की मौत के कुछ ही दिनों बाद दिव्या द्वारा इस तरह की पोस्ट शेयर करना कुछ लोगों से बर्दाश्त नहीं हुआ और लोगों ने उनकी आलोचना करनी शुरू कर दी। एक यूजर ने कहा, 'कुछ तो शर्म करो, वो तुम्हारे पापा थे। उनसे ज्यादा तुम्हारे लिए क्या जरूरी है।' वहीं दूसरे ने लिखा, 'कुछ दिन तो रुक जाती'।

दिव्या अग्रवाल ने दिया ट्रोलर्स को जवाब

लगातार इस तरह के मैसेज देखने के बाद अपनी इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से सभी के भद्दे मैसेजेज के स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, 'मुझे वाकई नहीं पता क्या कहना चाहिए। मुझे मूव ऑन करने पर क्यों शर्मिंदगी होनी चाहिए। मेरे पिता, मेरा नुकसान, मेरा हैंडल करने का तरीका। ये देखना काफी दुखद है कि लोग इस कंडीशन में भी नीचा दिखाना चाहते हैं। शायद दुनिया अब काफी विषैली हो चुकी है। लोग सिर्फ आपको रोते हुए देखना चाहते हैं'।

पिता की मौत के बाद परिवार की एक खूबसूरत तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए दिव्या ने लिखा था, 'मेरे पिता को पसंद नहीं था कि मैं रोऊं। इसलिए मैं नहीं रो रही हूं। मैं उन सभी का शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहती हूं जो मेरे साथ था। जो मेरे पिता के लिए दिन-रात दुआ कर रहा है'।

