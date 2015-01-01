पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Diwali 2020: After Returning From Punjab, Kapil Sharma Celebrated Diwali With His Family, Daughter Anaira Appeared In A Traditional Avatar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन:पंजाब से वापस आकर कपिल शर्मा ने परिवार के साथ मनाई दिवाली, ट्रेडिशनल अवतार में नजर आईं नन्ही बेटी अनायरा

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कॉमेडी किंग कपिल शर्मा कुछ दिनों पहले अपने बिजी शेड्यूल से समय निकालकर अमृतसर ट्रिप पर गए थे जहां से उनकी कुछ तस्वीरें भी सामने आ चुकी हैं। छोटे से ट्रिप के बाद कपिल दिवाली से पहले ही मुंबई पहुंच गए थे जहां उन्होंने अपनी वाइफ गिन्नी, मां और नन्ही बेटी अनायरा के साल दिवाली मनाई है।

कपिल शर्मा ने हाल ही में अपनी दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन की तस्वीरें इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से शेयर की हैं। तस्वीरों में उनकी वाइफ गिन्नी, मां और बेटी अनायरा नजर आ रही हैं। इन्हें शेयर करते हुए कॉमेडी किंग कपिल ने फैंस को त्योहार की बधाई देते हुए लिखा, 'मेरे और मेरे परिवार की तरफ से आपको और आपके परिवार को दीपावली की शुभ कामनाएं। दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन, फैमिली, स्माइल, खुशियां, ब्लेसिंग'।

कपिल की बेटी अनायरा का दिखा ट्रेडिशनल अवतार

कपिल शर्मा और गिन्नी चतरथ की बेटी अनायरा जल्द ही एक साल की होने वाली हैं। कपिल अकसर बेटी की तस्वीरें अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से शेयर करते हैं। हाल ही में दिवाली के मौके पर अनायरा ने मम्मी-पापा से पेयर करते हुए काले रंग का ट्रेडिशनल कुर्ता पजामा पहना था। काले रंग के सूट, पटियाला और दुपट्टे के साथ गोल्डन हेयरबैंड लगाए अनायरा की क्यूट तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रही हैं। तस्वीरों में अनायरा मुंह में उंगली डाले हुए पिता कपिल की गोद में स्माइल करती दिखीं।

पंजाब में कपिल ने नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू से मुलाकात

कपिल शर्मा बीते हफ्ते अमृतसर ट्रिप पर गए थे जहां उन्होंने अपने द कपिल शर्मा शो के पुराने जज नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू से मुलाकात की। कपिल ने सिद्धू पाजी के साथ उनके घर में लंच भी किया था। इस छोटी सी मुलाकात की कुछ तस्वीरें भी कपिल ने अपने अकाउंट से शेयर की हैं। इसके अलावा कपिल ने गोल्डन टेंपल में मत्था भी टेका था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें