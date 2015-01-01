पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली 2020:वीडियो कॉलिंग से लेकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाने तक, जानिए कैसे आपके पसंदीदा कलाकार मना रहे है दिवाली

किरण जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस साल दीपावली का त्यौहार पिछले साल से काफी अलग होने वाला है। कोरोना काल में जहां कुछ लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखते हुए दिवाली सेलिब्रेट करेंगे वहीं कुछ काम बंद होने के कारण परिवार वालों के साथ ही रहेंगे। कोरोना वायरस महामारी को ध्यान में रखकर इस साल कई पॉपुलर टीवी एक्टर्स ने अपने दिवाली प्लान में बदलाव किया है। जानिए कैसे आपके पसंदीदा कलाकार मना रहे हैं दिवाली:

अर्जुन बिजलानी: मेरे हिसाब से हर किसी को इस साल परिवार के साथ दिवाली ज्यादा जोरों-शोरों से नहीं मनानी चाहिए। हमें यह महसूस करने की जरूरत है कि सिर्फ इसलिए कि अब सब कुछ खुला है इसका मतलब ये नहीं है कि हम कोविड -19 से बाहर हैं। वास्तव में, ये एक विपरीत सच है। क्योंकि लोग बहुत बाहर निकल रहे हैं, कोविड -19 से संक्रमित होने की संभावना वास्तव में अधिक है। हमें यह सुनिश्चित करने की आवश्यकता है कि हम अपने परिवारों को सुरक्षित रखें।मैं इस साल घर में रहकर ही ये त्यौहार सेलिब्रेट करूंगा।

शशांक व्यास: इस साल, दिवाली का जश्न हर साल की तुलना में थोड़ा अलग होगा। हर साल, हम दोस्तों के साथ पार्टी करते थे और वे हमारी जगह पर आते थे लेकिन कोरोना के कारण, सब कुछ बदल गया है। इस साल मैं अपने पिताजी के साथ दिवाली मनाऊंगा। मेहमान नहीं आएंगे, न ही हम कहीं जाएंगे क्योंकि एक दिन के लिए हमारा आनंद कई लोगों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बन सकता है। इस साल परिवार के साथ समय बिताना ही सबसे अच्छा तरीका होगा दिवाली मनाने का।

सुचेता त्रिवेदी: पिछले कुछ दिनों से मैं लगातार शूटिंग कर रही हूं इसलिए मैं दिवाली पर छुट्टी लुंगी और अपने पति के साथ त्योहार मनाऊंगी। मेरा शो इंडिया वली मां अच्छा कर रहा है। मैं इसे लेकर बहुत खुश हूं। मैं त्यौहार के सभी रिुचुअल का पालन करूंगी और ये साल मेरे लिए काफी लकी साबित हुआ है इसके लिए भगवान को स्पेशल धन्यवाद कहूंगी। इस साल कोविद -19 का एक बड़ा डर है और मैं यह सुनिश्चित करूंगी कि बहुत अधिक बाहर न जाऊं या बाजारों का सैर करू।

अनिरुद्ध दवे: इस बार मैं अपने घर जयपुर जाने में असमर्थ हूं क्योंकि मैं अपने टीवी शो की शूटिंग कर रहा हूं। मेरी पत्नी भी प्रेग्नेंट हैं और इसलिए वो भी ट्रेवल नहीं कर सकती। मुझे जयपुर की लाइटिंग और तरह-तरह के खाने के पदार्थ, सभी बहुत याद आएगी। वे कहीं भी उपलब्ध नहीं हैं। पिछले साल, मैंने अपने माता-पिता के साथ जश्न मनाया था लेकिन इस बार मैं नहीं जा सकता और मैं उन्हें कोविड -19 में किसी भी तरह का रिस्क नहीं लेने दूंगा। मैं सभी को सुझाव देता हूं कि इस कोविड -19 स्थिति को हल्के में न लें और घर पर ही रहें। मैं घर पर ही मोमबत्ती और दीप जलाऊंगा।

येशा रूघानी: अब तक मैं अपनी हर दिवाली अपने घर गुजरात में मनाया करती थी लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं होगा। कोविड 19 को ध्यान में रखकर मैंने ट्रेवल ना करने का फैसला किया है। मैं किसी भी तरह का जोखिम नहीं उठाना चाहती। मैं मुंबई में अपनी बहन के साथ जश्न मनाऊंगी। हम एक रंगोली बनाएंगे, घर को सजाएंगे और घर पर एक अच्छा डिनर भी प्लान करेंगे।

पारस छाबड़ा: मैं विशेष रूप से धनतेरस से लेकर भाई दूज तक 3-4 दिन दिवाली को सेलिब्रेट करता हूं। घर को सजाया जाता है और मेरी मां के साथ हम लक्ष्मी पूजा करते हैं। इस साल भी यही होने वाला है। हम सभी घरवालों का आशीर्वाद लेंगे और खूब जश्न मनाएंगे। सभी से मिलें और नमस्कार करें। हालांकि मैं कभी पटाखे नहीं जलाता हूं। मैं सभी से सुरक्षित रहने का अनुरोध करूंगा और साथ ही निवेदन करूंगा कि पटाखे का उपयोग न करें क्योंकि इससे जानवर सबसे ज्यादा परेशान होते हैं।

माहिरा शर्मा: बचपन से ही दिवाली का त्यौहार मेरे दिल के बहुत करीब रहा है। यह एकमात्र ऐसा समय है जब पूरा परिवार एक साथ होता है हालांकि इस साल मैं शूटिंग में व्यस्त हूं और इसलिए ये उत्सव शायद सेट पर ही मनाऊंगी।

इसके अलावा, मुझे दीवाली के दौरान पटाखे फोड़ने में विश्वास नहीं है इसके बजाय, मैं अपने घर को बहुत सारे दीयों, रंगीन रोशनी से सजाती हूं। सभी को प्रदूषण और कोरोना वायरस जैसी बड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान करना चाहिए। मैं सभी से परिवार के सदस्यों और प्रियजनों के साथ दिवाली मनाने का आग्रह करती हूं।

