  • Father Kumar Sanu Did Not Want To Send Jan Sanu To The Big Boss 14, Said 'I Am Feeling Very Insulted'

बिग बॉस 14:जान सानू को बिग बॉस में नहीं भेजना चाहते थे पिता कुमार सानू, बोले- 'मुझे बहुत बेइज्जती महसूस हो रही है'

एक घंटा पहले
टेलीविजन के सबसे विवादित रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 14 में इस साल लिजेंड्री सिंगर कुमार सानू के बेटे ने एंट्री ली है। जान सानू ने भास्कर से बातचीत में बताया था कि उनके पिता नहीं चाहते थे कि वो इस शो का हिस्सा बनें लेकिन बाद में उन्होंने मन बदल लिया था। अब हाल ही में शो में कुमार सानू का नाम लेकर घर के एक सदस्य राहुल वैद्य ने जान सानू को नेपोटिज्म का प्रोडक्ट बताया है। नेशनल टेलीविजन पर बेटे के लिए ऐसा सुनने पर कुमार काफी नाराज हुए हैं।

हाल ही में स्पॉटब्वॉय द्वारा शेयर किए गए वीडियो में कुमार सानू ने बिग बॉस में उठे नेपोटिज्म के मुद्दे पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। सिंगर ने कहा, 'मेरा बेटा असल जिंदगी में एक बहुत अच्छा इंसान है। वो बहुत मदद करने वाला है लेकिन बिग बॉस हाउस में इतना प्रेशर रहता है कि आप वो भी कह देते हो जो आप कहना नहीं चाहते। वो बहुत यंग है और उसकी मां ने उसे अच्छा परवरिश दी है। मैं जान के बिग बॉस शो में जाने से खुश नहीं था। मैंने हमेशा उसे इस शो के लिए मना किया है। उसने खुद इसका ऑडीशन दिया और और सेलेक्ट हुआ, मैंने इसमें कोई मदद नहीं की है'।

राहुल वैद्य ने उठाया शो में नेपोटिज्म का मुद्दा

वीडियो में आगे कुमार सानू ने कहा, 'मैं कहना चाहूंगा कि राहुल वैद्य आप मेरे बेटे की तरह हैं। आप बहुत अच्छा गाते हैं। मैंने आपको कई बार सुना है। लेकिन अगर किसी के पैरेंट्स अलग हो चुके हैं और आप उसे बार बार इसका एहसास दिला रहे हो। इससे साफ है कि उस व्यक्ति के सेंटिमेंट को ठेस पहुंचेगी और वो इसपर रिएक्ट करेगा। और मुझे लगता है कि बतौर सिंगर मुझे ये सुनना बहुत अपमानजनक लगा'।

आगे सिंगर कहते हैं, 'मेरे लिए दो लोगों का अलग होना एक आम बात है मगर आप गेम को साइड में रखकर किसी की पर्सनल लाइफ से जुड़े सेंटीमेंट्स पर हथोड़ा मारोगे तो ये गलत है। मैं चाहता हूं कि आप दोनों साथ में गेम में रहो और अच्छा प्रदर्शन करो। मुझे लगता है दो सिंगर अच्छे दोस्त हो सकते हैं'।

इससे पहले कुमार सानू ने बेटे द्वारा किए गए मराठी भाषा के अपमान के लिए भी एक वीडियो के जरिए माफी मांगी थी। इस दौरान कुमार सानू ने जान की मां की परवरिश पर सवाल उठाए थे। बता दें कि दोनों सालों पहले अलग हो चुके हैं।

